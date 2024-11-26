Wisconsin Woman Accused of Punching School Bus Driver

A woman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces charges for allegedly punching a school bus driver, reported Fox 6.

According to the news report, police responded to a battery 911 call on Nov. 6 after 20-year-old Danielle Dobbin allegedly physically assaulted a school bus driver.

The article states that when officers arrived at the scene, they communicated with the driver who was inside the vehicle with two young children.

The bus driver, who was not identified at this writing, reportedly told authorities that a black four-door car passed her on their right side and stopped in front of the bus, then began to back up. When the bus driver honked the horn to alert the driver of the car, which allegedly was Dobbin, the woman got out of her car and began yelling at the bus driver.

The bus driver told police via the article that she was not allowed to reverse the school bus without permission from dispatch, so she did not move the bus.

According to the bus driver, Dobbin reportedly walked up to the bus yelling and opened the side bus door threatening to take the bus driver’s purse. When the bus driver moved the purse, Dobbin allegedly swung her closed fist and punched the bus driver multiple times. Because the bus driver was still strapped into the driver’s seat by the seat belt, she said she could not move away from the punches.

When Dobbin stepped away from the bus, the bus driver reportedly closed the school bus door, called dispatch and described the driver of the car and what had happened.

The bus driver reportedly directed the authorities to the driveway where she said she saw Dobbin enter her vehicle. That is how police say they identified Dobbin, who told officers that the bus was traveling closely behind her and “stopped within 2 feet” of her vehicle.

Dobbin reportedly told officials that because the bus driver refused to back up, she punched the bus driver. She also stated that this incident would not have happened if the bus driver had locked the driver’s side door in the bus.

Surveillance footage from the bus was reportedly collected by police and, according to authorities, the video depicts the incident completely.

Dobbin is now facing charges of physical abuse of an elderly person, intentionally causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. She was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Nov. 8. The incident remains under investigation.

