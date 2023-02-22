Minnesota to celebrate 7th annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day Feb. 22

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans across the state will celebrate the seventh annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22. This large-scale day of appreciation will be realized by school districts, bus organizations and communities hosting a wide range of events, drawing attention to these dedicated professionals and the statewide bus driver shortage.

To recognize this important profession, Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Feb. 22 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in the state of Minnesota. Click here to download the Governor’s proclamation. The I-35W bridge in Minneapolis will also be lit yellow in recognition of School Bus Driver Appreciation Day on the evening of Feb. 21 and into the morning of Feb. 22.

“Minnesota’s school bus drivers are in the fabric of our schools and communities. They are often the first adult to greet a student at the start of each school day and the person that ensures each student gets home safely at the end of the day,” said Governor Walz. “As a parent and former classroom teacher, I am grateful to Minnesota’s school bus drivers for their invaluable contributions to public education and student safety and for their dedication to ensuring our communities are strong, safe, and connected.”

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation (MAPT) first teamed up in 2017 to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. This year’s event seeks to spark public appreciation for school bus drivers and prompt people to consider school bus driving as a valued, desirable career path.

“From rural country roads to city streets and everything in between, Minnesota school bus drivers are always willing to go the extra mile for our kids,” said MSBOA President Bethany Bertram. “Bus drivers are one of the many wonderful professionals who positively impact a student’s school experience every day, and we are excited to honor them on School Bus Driver Appreciation Day and call on other Minnesotans to do the same.”

School bus drivers make invaluable contributions to public education and their local communities. These professionals safely transport more than 682,000 students to and from school each day throughout the state. Currently, nearly every school district in the state faces a bus driver shortage and is seeking professionals to serve in these fulfilling, flexible jobs.

“Our school bus drivers are facing another challenging year of staff shortages and a very cold and snowy winter, but they are undeterred in their dedication to serving students,” said MAPT President John Thomas. “Children are our future, and they need consistent, caring adults in their lives. These professionals give them that stability with a warm greeting in the morning and friendly farewell in the afternoon. We hope that Minnesotans help us recognize the school bus drivers in their communities on Feb. 22 and thank them for consistently showing up for our kids every day.”

About the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association:

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) represents Minnesota’s privately-owned school bus contractors who provide more than 60% of the school buses used to transport Minnesota children to and from school and school-related activities. Its members represent an average of more than 45 years of experience in the industry and are responsible for more than 400,000 students transported 233,000 miles per day. For more information visit https://msboa.com/

About the Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation:

Founded in 1975, the Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT) is a nonprofit association of school transportation professionals and industry leaders who promote safe and efficient student transportation within the state of Minnesota. MAPT encourages active participation by anyone interested in the safe and efficient transportation of Minnesota students and is a resource for all school districts throughout Minnesota. For more information visit https://mnapt.org/