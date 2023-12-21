National Express Continues to Expand Its Portfolio of Blue Seal & ASE Accreditations for Industry Expertise and Service Excellence

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC (NELLC) is proud to announce its newest Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Technician team members and renewed Blue Seal locations. These new ASE Master Technicians join an impressive list of other ASE-certified technicians at the Company. ASE-certified technicians are considered experts in their field and at the forefront of industry standards.

Newest ASE Master Technicians:

J. Hunt – Everett, WA (School Bus)

M. Morell – Boise, ID (Med/Heavy Truck)

S. Owens – Norwalk, CT (School Bus – Triple ASE Master Technician)

K. Pham – Manteca, CA (Automotive)

A. Rodriguez – San Bernardino, CA (Transit – Triple ASE Master Technician)

N. Ruud – New Hampton, NY (Med/Heavy Truck- Quadruple ASE Master Technician)

K. Sanders – Coppell, TX (School Bus)

G. Tate – Warren County, TN (School Bus)

S. Vaughn – Memphis-Collierville, TN (School Bus)

C. Wiethuchter – House Springs, MO (School Bus)

In addition to individual recognition, locations can achieve ASE Blue Seal of Excellence status, which classifies a location as an elite business and recognizes its service excellence and industry expertise. ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence is one of the highest accolades within the automotive service industry. To achieve Blue Seal recognition, at least 75% of a location’s technicians must be ASE certified, and there must be ASE-certified technicians for each area of service performed. These renewed Blue Seal locations are noteworthy because they represent and signify our technicians’ immense dedication to their craft and maintenance excellence.

Renewed Blue Seal locations:

Boston, MA (Transit)

Everett, WA (School)

Hardin County, TN (School)

Macomb, IL (School)

North Bay, ON, Canada (School)

Pickerington, OH (School)

Roanoke, VA (School)

Temple Hills, MD (Transit)

West Greene, PA (School)

“Acquiring these ASE accreditations is no easy feat. It takes a significant amount of time and effort, but the sense of accomplishment it gives our team members is well worth it,” Ross Dahlstrom, Chief Operations Services Officer, National Express. “These accreditations represent their dedicated efforts in being the “best of the best” in their field, and the Company is proud to spotlight and give them the recognition they deserve. They are truly the backbone of the Company, and we will continue to support them in their professional ambitions and growth in any way we can.”

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals. ASE Certified Technicians perform in every part of the automotive service industry.

NELLC proudly supports our technicians’ ASE certification through our internal ASE Advantage Program. This distinguished program provides free training, bonus incentives, and more for technicians who seek to be ASE certified in various maintenance categories of the transportation industry, including transit, student transportation, automotive, and inventory management. Since NELLC established its ASE Advantage Program in 2019, it has significantly increased its number of Certified Technicians, Master Technicians, total company ASE certifications, and Blue Seal locations.

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit operates fixed route and demand-responsive mobility systems serving millions of annual passengers in thousands of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.