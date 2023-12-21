Pennsylvania School District Apologizes After Bus Telling Drivers to Remove Christmas Decor

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district in Delaware County clarified that they weren’t trying to “ban Christmas” after a memo was sent to bus drivers last week telling them to remove any Christmas or religious holiday decorations, reported Fox News.

The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District administration sent a memo last week to transportation staff demanding bus drivers take down any Christmas decor and to avoid wearing any Christmas apparel because of parental complaints.

Local news reports stated that the instructions displayed on the memo were not specific to the transportation department but were meant for all employees in the district.

“As per [superintendent] Dr. Marseille, he has been receiving complaints from parents concerning district employees displaying ‘Christmas’ themed decorations and/or wearing clothing of the same nature,” the memo states. “If you have decorated your bus with anything specific to the Christmas Holiday or any other decorations relating to a specific religion, please remove them immediately. In addition, employees are instructed not to wear clothing related to Christmas or any other religious holiday.”

The memo went viral after various accounts shared it on X (formally known as Twitter) and other social media platforms. The school district later sent a second memo saying there was a misunderstanding about the guidelines presented in the first memo.

Superintendent Dr. Wagner Merseille reportedly confirmed that Christmas and holiday displays are permitted and do not violate school policy. He continued by saying the initial memo was sent in an attempt to address parental concerns about “religious neutrality” and “be inclusive of a diverse range of holiday traditions.”

Marseilles reportedly sent a letter to parents on Monday apologizing for the frustration and confusion. He also apologized for putting bus drivers in an uncomfortable situation.

“My hope is that our school district will always work to find ways to both celebrate holiday traditions, some of which are integral parts of many of our students’ lives, while also focusing on the importance of inclusivity,” said Marseille.

Related: Texas School Bus Brings Joy with Christmas Lights

Related: (STN Podcast E191) From Christmas Trees to Technology: A Year-End Conversation with Transfinder

Related: Colorado Parents Raise Money for Holiday Surprises for School Bus Drivers

Related: Watch: Christmas Lights On School Bus