National Express School Demonstrates Unparalleled Commitment to Safety by Participating in Ongoing Community Safety Events

LISLE, Ill. – National Express School (NEXS), a leader in transportation, has continued to demonstrate its dedication to safety throughout its operations in North America by participating in community and Company safety training and events year-round, including back-to-school season. In celebration of School Bus Safety Week, NEXS is highlighting the numerous ways its team members uphold its commitment to safety by participating in and supporting events such as touch-a-truck, safety towns, start-up meetings, and evacuation drills.

Most recently, NEXS team members participated in their community’s Touch-a-Truck events in Salina, KS, Grayslake, IL, and Lake Villa, IL. At the events, a school bus was brought in for families to explore and learn about school bus safety, such as how to step on, alight, and ride the bus safely. In conjunction with their respective school district partners, our teams in Elkhorn, WI, Tallmadge, OH, and Elizabethtown, PA, taught kindergarteners about school bus safety and etiquette at safety town events, and the Harvard, IL team conducted bus evacuation drills with their students.

All our teams across North America, such as those in Edmonton, AB, Canada, and Rochester, MI, prepared for the new school year by holding in-depth start-up meetings to go over new and existing safety measures and processes and used the opportunity to recognize team members who have maintained perfect scores on their safety scorecards throughout the year. Evacuation exercises were also held in Harvard, IL , as well as Reading, PA, where drivers were tasked with safely evacuating dummies from simulated emergency situations such as bus fires, and our NEXS maintenance teams participated in IC Bus’s training sessions to advance their maintenance expertise.

“I know how much hard work and effort our teams put into not only preparing for school start-up but all year round,” said Michelle Simon, Vice President of Safety Compliance, National Express. “Their work ethic and dedication to ensuring students are safe is unrivaled and commendable. They understand and possess a deep sense of responsibility in providing safe service to all our students, and it is evident through all the events they participate in and the actions they take year-round. I’ve said this myself and have heard this countless times, but we truly have the best teams.”

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.