Texas School Bus Driver Saves Student from Choking

A school bus driver from Killeen, Texas was named a local hero earlier this month after she saved an elementary school student from choking on a piece of candy, reported KWTX News.

According to the news report, school bus driver Grace Morgan was transporting students home when fifth grader Zoey Machuca suddenly began choking on a piece of candy she was eating.

Morgan told local news reporters that she remained calm and relied on her parental instincts to help the student.

Morgan reportedly ushered the girl out of the bus and proceeded to perform the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the piece of hard candy that was blocking Zoey’s airway. It was not stated whether or not the district has policies on eating while inside the school bus.

