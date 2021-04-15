National Express School (NEXS) and ALC Schools Announce a Partnership to Expand Specialized Services to Additional Underserved Communities

LISLE, Ill. and SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — National Express LLC and ALC Schools, safety leaders in student transportation, are excited to announce a new partnership. Through this new partnership, both National Express and ALC Schools will build upon and further grow their existing portfolio of services to the communities and students they currently serve, with an emphasis on the underserved.

ALC Schools, a pioneer in supplemental and alternative student transportation, possesses a robust rapport with its communities in serving the unique needs of McKinney-Vento, special needs, and out-of-district students. Through their innovative Smart Routing Technology and custom-tailored services, each student is paired with a route, driver, and vehicle that fits their needs – ensuring safety, comfort, and efficiency.

National Express’ commitment to serving and expanding services to hard-to-reach communities is deeply valued and rooted in its history, dating back to 1917. With its own deep-seated expertise in the transportation space, paired with the specialized resources and knowledge provided by ALC Schools, National Express will expand its current reach of more than 500 school districts in 34 states and three provinces to additional districts and communities.

“Serving and increasing access for students of hard to reach communities is instrumental in helping them and our communities grow. This is a value that is grounded within the framework of National Express that we are continuously working toward upholding,” said Charlie Bruce, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “With the infinite knowledge and specialized routing expertise that ALC’s dedicated teams provide, there is no doubt in my mind that this partnership will help us do that, and much more.”

“We are thrilled to partner with National Express. The alignment between commitment to safety and ALC’s mission to give students with special transportation needs an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed, creates a partnership that our industry has never seen before,” said Megan Carey, Chief Development Officer of ALC Schools. “Our admirable track records and experience in student transportation, theirs with buses, and ours with alternative vehicle types, will give school districts nationwide a compliant, safe, reliable, and complete transportation solution. We are excited about the new opportunities this partnership will bring to school districts across the country.”

Both companies set the industry standard for their safety and driver protocols.

About National Express

As a selected partner of choice by over 500 school districts, National Express is an industry leader in safety, technology, and quality service. State of the Art safety features that are incorporated into their vehicles include Fogmaker fire suppression technology and Lytx DriveCam to help ensure every student arrives to and from school safely, on time and ready to learn each day.

About ALC Schools

Working with over 450 districts in 24 states, ALC Schools is a nationwide alternative student transportation solution and much sought after subject matter expert on federal, state, and district transportation requirements. Leveraging their proprietary technology’s focus on routing and district trip management they have been alleviating driver shortages, accommodating varying bell times, and filling the need for meal and technology deliveries throughout the COVID-19 health crisis.