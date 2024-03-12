National Express School Technicians Boost Electric School Bus Expertise Through Engaging Training Session

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – National Express School (NEXS) technicians have once again demonstrated their commitment to becoming electric school bus experts with their latest participation in Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Electric Vehicle (EV) training with Navistar and DeVivo Bus. The training session was kept small in size to optimize hands-on training and time to familiarize themselves with the vehicle equipment.

The training session included but were not limited to topics and hands-on exercises such as:

Identify and describe high-voltage components and review their location and operation. Describe high-voltage isolation procedures at each level of isolation with 100% accuracy. Identify and describe high-voltage Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Complete a Lock Out/Tag Out in-house training program. Describe diagnostic procedures on the electric vehicle platform. Identify and utilize Service Diagnostics Solution (SDS), Service Portal, and Diamond Logic Builder (DLB) to complete vehicle repairs. Test and identify components for possible ground fault and isolation issues.

Be able to work/navigate within SDS for diagnostics and repair process.

“We’ve worked with National Express on numerous occasions. The dedication and drive of their technicians to stay on top of their game is truly admirable,” said Alan R. Stegich, National Account Fleet Service Manager, Navistar. “Overall, the training session was highly productive and well-received on both ends. It was a reciprocally beneficial experience that was met with high levels of professionalism, proficiency, and intriguing discourse during each training exercise – most notably, the “High Voltage Safety” training session. We look forward to working with National Express again toward our shared goal of ensuring safe and dependable transportation for the millions of students across the country.”

“Our technician team members found the training to be a highly engaging, valuable experience,” said Regis Rock, Manager of Technician Development, National Express LLC. “I am very proud of our team members for the determination they’ve displayed while tackling the EV sphere and their passion in expanding their EV knowledge and skills. This is both praise and noteworthy because our partners were recently awarded EPA funds to purchase electric school buses. With EV training such as the one offered by Navistar/DeVivo Bus, our team can leverage this training to be well-prepared to work on and maintain these new buses for our partners. We are all in full anticipation of this electrifying journey ahead of us.”

In 2023, more than 350 team members participated in over thirty virtual webinars and hands-on training sessions with IC Bus, Cummins, Thomas Built, Navistar, Allison Transmissions, Bendix, BraunAbility Lifts, Meritor Parts, Roush, Electric Vehicle (EV), and many more. Additionally, our technicians have completed more than 3,200 OEM and vendor web-based training courses in 2023.

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit operates fixed route and demand-responsive mobility systems serving millions of annual passengers in thousands of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.