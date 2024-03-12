Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E201) Superintendent Snapshot 1/4: Tomball Independent School District in Texas

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 201

By Claudia Newton
Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora (left), superintendent of Tomball ISD in Texas, celebrates breakfast served to all bus drivers.

Ryan & Tony analyze New York’s aggressive electrification push, as well as an uptick in school bus driver DUIs and arrests.

“Districts take the flavor of their superintendent.” Superintendent Dr. Martha “Dr. Z” Salazar-Zamora, COO Dr. Steven Gutierrez, and Director of Transportation Sandy Dillman from rapidly growing Tomball Independent School District in Texas, join us for a conversation on the leadership and collaboration that allowed Dr. Z to be named as one of four finalists for AASA’s Superintendent of the Year award.

