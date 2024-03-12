(STN Podcast E201) Superintendent Snapshot 1/4: Tomball Independent School District in Texas

Ryan & Tony analyze New York’s aggressive electrification push, as well as an uptick in school bus driver DUIs and arrests.

“Districts take the flavor of their superintendent.” Superintendent Dr. Martha “Dr. Z” Salazar-Zamora, COO Dr. Steven Gutierrez, and Director of Transportation Sandy Dillman from rapidly growing Tomball Independent School District in Texas, join us for a conversation on the leadership and collaboration that allowed Dr. Z to be named as one of four finalists for AASA’s Superintendent of the Year award.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.





Message from First Student.



Message from the Propane Education & Research Council.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.