National Express School to Deploy New Electric School Buses Across the U.S. through EPA Clean School Bus Grants

LISLE, Ill. – National Express School (NEXS), a leader in student transportation, is proud to announce that its school district partners have been named recipients of the 2023 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Grant Program Round Two Award. These newly awarded grants will allow NEXS to add 91 new electric school buses to our growing fleet of zero-emission vehicles and further bolster our goal of achieving 100% zero-emissions by 2035.

The new electric vehicles will begin to be deployed this year across Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington.

“We are thrilled by the grant awards, as the funds will greatly assist us in providing our partners with best-in-class “clean-fueled” vehicles,” said Nick Voisard, Senior Director of Electric Vehicles, National Express LLC. “As we continue to shift our focus towards electrification and sustainability initiatives, the positive outcomes of zero-emissions school buses are both inspiring and reinforced by a growing wealth of supportive data and studies. As such, we are excited to embark on these new journeys with our partners and look forward to the healthier and more sustainable futures we are building for our students and communities.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit operates fixed route and demand-responsive mobility systems serving millions of annual passengers in thousands of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.