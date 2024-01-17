Georgia Correctional Officer Threatens to Arrest Elementary School Kids on Bus

A correctional officer from Cower County, Georgia is under investigation after he allegedly threatened to arrest students for bullying his son on the school bus, reported WSB TV News.

The incident reportedly occurred last week on Friday, when Kristopher Elder boarded a school bus and allegedly made the comments to students who attend Northside Elementary School and who Elder claims have been bullying his son.

According to the news report, Elder told the students, “Bullying is illegal. I have handcuffs on my hip, and I am not afraid to use them … if it happens again, I will contact your parents and will have you arrested for harassment and bullying.”

The bus driver reportedly told Elder that she would take care of bullying and told him not to get on the bus again.

Elder then met with the district’s principal, Amy Addison, and reportedly told her about getting on the bus, saying that he may go to jail for his actions, but was “OK” with it because he is a man and can take it.

“We are aware of what happened on the school bus and immediately began an internal investigation. This type of behavior is unacceptable and we’re handling [it] in accordance with our policies,” said Larry Clifton, the warden of the Coweta County Correctional Institute. “We are also cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office during the ongoing investigation. We hold our employees to a high ethical standard of conduct and any inappropriate actions will be handled accordingly.”

Elder was advised not to talk to the media about the incident. The investigation is still ongoing, and Elder has yet to be charged.

