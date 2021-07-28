National Express’ Senior Vice President Carina Noble Assumes Historic Role as Second Female to Be Named President of the National School Transportation Association

LISLE, Ill. – National Express’ Carina Noble, Senior Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, has officially assumed her role as the president of the National School Transportation Association (NSTA). Carina is the 34th President of NSTA and only the second woman in NSTA history to become president since 1964. Her installation into her new role took place on July 27, 2021 at the 2021 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention in Milwaukee, WI, and her term as president will conclude in July of 2024.

Carina received her Bachelor of Arts degree from The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and her MBA from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, MA. She has worked for National Express for over ten years and began her career in the transportation industry as a proposal writer and later as a marketing manager for ATC Transportation. She was a recipient of the NSTA Golden Merit Award in 2011 for her contributions to the industry.

As president of NSTA, Carina intends to keep focused on increasing grassroots efforts to advocate for the industry and its employees, continue the collaboration across the industry that was strengthened by the pandemic, and continuing to raise awareness about the importance of the school bus and the positive role it plays in students’ education and livelihood.

“NSTA is excited to welcome Carina as our 34th NSTA President. She possesses an impressive wealth of experience and a remarkable portfolio of achievements in the school transportation industry,” said Curt Macysyn, Executive Director of NSTA. “With her determination, vigor, and as a mom of school-aged children, we are confident that we are going to make huge strides in the coming year. We look forward to Carina’s leadership and working together to advance the school transportation industry.”

“I am honored to be a part of this important time in NSTA’s history as the second woman to be appointed president. This is a significant step forward as women have always been involved in the association as support staff, supplier partners and Board members – my role now adds a female voice to the executive team of NSTA,” said Carina Noble, NSTA President. “As president, I will be focusing on stepping up our proactive advocacy efforts following more than a year of reactive advocacy due to COVID and improving how we tell the story of the critical role played by our member companies in the safe transport of students all across the U.S.”

In addition to Carina Noble acting as President, two of her colleagues from National Express serve on NSTA’s Board of Directors. They include Bob Ramsdell, Chief Safety Officer and Liz Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer.

About National Express LLC:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 22,500 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (pre Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America. For more information visit https://www.nellc.com/