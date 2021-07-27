(STN Podcast E74) Female Initiative: Emphasizing Driver Training & Electric School Bus Use

School bus driver trainer Donna Lopez muses on lessons learned from 30+ years of driving buses and shares her unique solution to the driver shortage – a training facility she opened in California. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/bus-driver-shortage.

Ritu Narayan, founder & CEO of Zum, shares the transportation company’s plan to get 10,000 electric school buses on the road in 4 years. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/electric.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode's Tech Tip is brought to you by Premier Wireless.



