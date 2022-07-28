National Express SVP David Armitt named 2022 NSTA Golden Merit Award Recipient

LISLE, Ill.– National Express LLC (NELLC), is proud to announce that David Armitt, Senior Vice President of Operations – East Area, was awarded the 2022 National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Golden Merit Award for his excellence in operations on Tuesday night, July 26, at NSTA’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Convention. The award recognizes excellence in service, safety, and community responsibility, as well as achievements in operational areas such as safety, driver training, and maintenance.

David joined National Express in 2019 as Group Commercial Projects Director and has more than 25 years of experience in the student transportation industry. Since October of 2021, he has served as SVP of Operations and manages the East Area, covering 11 states. His office is based in New Jersey. David joins an impressive list of other National Express team members who have been named NSTA award recipients over the years.

“Receiving the Golden Merit Award is an absolute honor. I appreciate the nomination from my fellow team members that led to me being named a recipient,” said David Armitt, Senior Vice President of Operations – East Area. “Knowing that I play a role in helping kids get to school safely, on-time and ready to learn is beyond gratifying. I feel proud and grateful for the opportunity my team members and I have to make a difference in students’ lives.”

“We are thrilled that David has been awarded the Golden Merit Award by NSTA. It is well-deserved given his talent, vast experience in the student transportation field, and his unfaltering dedication to his customers and team,” said Bob Ramsdell, Chief Operations Officer, Student Transportation Division. “David always strives for service excellence for his customers and brings out the very best in his team members through encouragement and mentorship. It is no surprise he has led the East Area to operational excellence. We look forward to his continued leadership in driving our company to further growth and success.”

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 21,000 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America. For more information visit https://nellc.com/