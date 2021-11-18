National Passenger Services Driver Lloyd Ayres named Favourite Driver of the Year in Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, Canada – National Passenger Services (NPS), a leader in school transportation, is proud to announce that its driver Lloyd Ayres has won the title of Favourite Driver of the Year as part of a contest held by Safety Services Nova Scotia for their School Bus Safety Awareness Campaign. Drivers were nominated by parents and students from all over the Nova Scotia, focusing on the importance of safety.

Lloyd has been a driver for NPS since 2013 and operates special needs routes for Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE), for which he was nominated, as well as Five Bridges Junior High, Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Junior Elementary School, and Halifax West.

The parent who submitted the nomination for Lloyd on behalf of her son stated, “My son would like to nominate Lloyd for best bus driver. Lloyd always meets the kids at the bus door every day with excitement and enthusiasm so they can start their day right and feel excited about taking the bus. You can tell he is passionate about his job, and he truly cares about the kids he drives.”

As the winner of Favourite Driver of the Year, Lloyd was invited to the Safety Services Nova Scotia office, where he accepted his award and expressed his fondness for his role as a bus driver and gratitude for being nominated and selected as the recipient.

“It is a true honour to be selected as Favourite Driver of the Year,” said Lloyd Ayres. “I find being a bus driver is extremely rewarding, and it is something I love doing. It is a great feeling to be able to connect with the kids and help make a difference in their lives. I am glad I am able to make students feel safe and comfortable while they ride the bus.”

“This year has been quite the challenge for our drivers because of the pandemic coupled with the driver shortage,” said Darryl Amirault, NPS Regional Manager, Canada East. “Despite those challenges, Lloyd has never let it affect his positive spirit and dedication to the students he drives. He is well-deserving of being named “Favourite Driver of the Year,” and I am proud to have such a committed, one-of-a-kind individual like him on the NPS team.”

