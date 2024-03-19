NSTA Returns to Capitol Hill for to Promote School Bus Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) returned to the Nation’s Capital earlier in March, as the organization hosted its 2024 NSTA Capitol Hill Bus-In. The program was held in Washington, D.C. from March 6-7, 2024, and over those two days, NSTA Members traversed Capitol Hill to highlight the nationwide epidemic of illegal school bus passings.

The centerpiece of the Bus-In advocacy effort was an initiative to curb the epidemic of illegal school bus passings that have continued to plague student transportation around the country. Data continues to show that instances of illegal school bus passing are running rampant throughout the United States.

In meetings with Congressional Offices, NSTA Members encouraged House of Representatives Members to sign on as Co-Sponsors to H.R. 3998, the Jackie Walorski Enhancing Necessary Data (END) Illegal School Bus Passings Act, which was introduced last year by Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-2) and Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26). The bill honors the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski by seeking to address and curb this growing malfeasance.

The 2024 NSTA Capitol Hill Bus-In program began on Wednesday, March 6, and started with a Welcome Reception Luncheon, sponsored by IC Bus, at the Kimpton George Hotel. Following the luncheon, NSTA Members headed to Capitol Hill and held their first day of meetings with U.S. Senate and House Offices. The day’s events were capped off by an evening reception celebrating the efforts of the NSTA Advocacy Team.

On March 7th, NSTA members recapped the previous day’s meetings at a Breakfast Meeting sponsored by Thomas Built Buses. At its conclusion, the group again took to Capitol Hill for a second day of advocacy efforts, mainly engaging with House Members. These meetings continued to focus on support for H.R. 3998 and continue to bring attention to the epidemic level of illegal passing. The day was capped off with a Reception and Dinner, sponsored by BYD-RIDE, and NSTA Members were greeted by Representative Rudy Yakym (IN-02), prime sponsor of the END Act.

In total, NSTA members participated in nearly 85 separate meetings with Congressional Offices over the two-day program. NSTA Vendor Partner Safe Fleet sponsored Bus In portfolios that participants took with them to the Hill.

“The 2024 NSTA Capitol Hill Bus-In was a successful endeavor, as NSTA Membership continued to build our relationships with our Congressional Representatives. Throughout these two days on Capitol Hill, NSTA representatives emphasized the importance of student safety to lawmakers, and highlighted the dangers of illegal school bus passings,” said NSTA President Dan Kobussen.

“I am truly grateful for the support of NSTA Members who made the trip to Washington and engaged with a significant number of Congressional Offices during this year’s Capitol Hill Bus-In. NSTA remains confident that these meetings will result in widespread bipartisan support for H.R. 3998, the Walorski Enhancing Necessary Data (END) Illegal School Bus Passings Act. Unfortunately, Illegal School Bus Passings are increasing according to recent data we have seen, and our organization will remain vigilant in pursuing solutions to this vexing problem,“ NSTA Executive Director Curt Macysyn concluded.

About NSTA: NSTA is the leading resource for school bus transportation solutions and has been the voice for private contractors for 60 years. We are a membership organization for school bus contract-operators engaged primarily in transporting students to and from school and school related activities. School transportation represents the largest form of mass transportation in the United States, and daily, almost 26 million K-12 students are transported by an estimated 480,000 yellow school buses.