InCharge Energy Honored as Recipient of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — InCharge Energy, the leader in vertically integrated turnkey fleet electrification solutions for vehicle manufacturers and commercial fleet customers, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024. The company was recognized for its advancements in the Transportation category.

Since its inception in 2018, InCharge Energy has become the industry leader in electrification of fleets in North America and an innovator in tech-forward EV charging solutions. With the mission to make a significant impact on climate change, InCharge is driving toward a zero emissions future with products and services that simplify and accelerate the process of end-to-end fleet electrification with scalable solutions including InControl, a proprietary software platform for easy and automated fleet management.

“We are incredibly honored to be amongst the game changing companies innovating technology across the board,” said Cameron Funk, CEO of InCharge Energy. “In addition to thousands of EV charging infrastructure projects, InCharge Energy has been committed to developing tech forward solutions designed specifically for fleets, who have vastly different needs than public charging customers. This recognition by Fast Company serves to validate the vital importance of fleet electrification in making a significant contribution to the reduction of emissions and the resulting overall improvement of air quality.”

InCharge Energy was selected by Fast Company based on its many significant

accomplishments in fleet electrification that provide quantifiable contributions to emissions reduction. Key achievement for 2023 include:

EV school bus customers have realized savings of up to 45% on total energy bills by

leveraging InCharge’s proprietary InControl charge management software (CMS),

including features that can delay charging to off-peak times to reduce charging-related

energy costs while ensuring vehicles are charged and ready when needed

● Delivered more than 1.2 Million EV charging sessions in 2023, avoiding emissions of

17,500 metric tons of greenhouse gasses

● Dispensed 27 GW of energy into zero emission fleets

● Over 12,000 EV charger ports managed by InControl in 2023

● 98.6% uptime across InControl actively managed chargers

● Delivering turnkey, vertically integrated EV charging solutions for 80% of vehicle

manufacturers and more than 60% of the nation’s largest fleets

● Robust interoperability testing between EVs from more than 20 vehicle manufacturers

and more than 100 EV charger models, to ensure vehicle to charger interoperability and

compatibility, reliability, and safety.

● Serving customers in all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces and territories, reaching

more than 500 cities.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company’s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

InCharge Energy is simplifying and accelerating commercial fleet electrification in North

America. The vertically integrated company’s end-to-end, turnkey solutions for EV infrastructure equip North America-based businesses, auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and public agencies with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their fleets and optimize daily operations. The company’s wide range of reliable and robustly tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including open API and scalable InControl charge management software, with user-friendly tools to optimize vehicle uptime, avoid demand charges, and reduce charging-related energy costs. Charging as a Service provides worry free charging at a predictable, lower monthly cost, and the company’s grants and funding experts help organizations optimize their electrification spend. InCharge’s inhouse team of service technicians, strategically located across the continent, provide the company’s customers with the rapid response and issue resolution, plus efficient lighting, and other services.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., and supported by ABB E-Mobility, its majority stakeholder, InCharge has office locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia, and Quebec, Canada. InCharge was recognized by Fast Company in 2024 as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Transportation and named Best in Biz Awards 2023 Silver winner in Company of the Year, B2B category.