Nuvve Names Senior Sales Executive to Lead K-12 Student Transportation Division

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Experienced student transportation and automotive sales and marketing executive David Bercik has joined Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, to launch Nuvve K-12, a new division focused on turnkey electrification services for student transportation. As Senior Vice President of Sales – School Bus and GSA, Bercik will lead Nuvve’s North American student transportation and government fleet sales, supporting its customers through their entire electrification process.

Nuvve K-12 serves public and private school districts and fleets. Its specialists accelerate school fleet electrification by applying their experience and expertise while Nuvve’s GIVe™ platform generates recurring V2G revenue and reduces charging costs through intelligent managed charging. Ultimately, these services help lower the cost of operating an electric school bus (ESB) or fleet.

“We formed Nuvve K-12 to best serve the unique and urgent needs of North American school transportation departments as they seek to phase out dirty diesel buses and reduce their operation costs. With Nuvve K-12, school transportation leaders are not alone on their electrification journeys,” said Nuvve CEO Gregory Poilasne. “I can’t think of a more qualified or driven leader for overseeing this division and our government sales than David Bercik.”

Bercik brings nearly 30 years of sales and marketing leadership experience to his role, including leadership roles in the school bus, automotive, healthcare and farm equipment sectors. Most recently, as Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Blue Bird Corporation, Bercik oversaw substantial growth in the company’s electric school bus sales, developed the supporting eco-system and enhanced relationships with the Blue Bird dealer network.

In 2022, Nuvve’s specialists secured EPA Clean School Bus grants for 10 school districts in four states totaling $24.2 million for 61 ESBs and chargers, with more grant applications in the works for 2023. For schools that are ineligible for federal or state grants or want to finance a portion of their fleet, Nuvve K-12 can source the best turnkey financing solutions possible. Currently, Nuvve K-12 is supporting active deployments in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and New York.

“It’s an exciting time to join the V2G movement and its technology leader Nuvve,” said Bercik. “With the Nuvve K-12 model, I look forward to helping more school districts transition to electric school bus fleets while making the transition to a cleaner, quieter and healthier environment more affordable. Since these complex solutions require significant interactions between dealers, school districts, fleets, OEMs, utilities and/or supplier partners, the Nuvve K-12 team will help champion them.”

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is the global leader in vehicle-to-grid technology serving the mission-critical needs of commercial fleets. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based software, Nuvve GIVe™, is a platform that transforms electric fleets into mobile storage resources allowing them to contribute, and not just consume, electricity. It enables a flexible suite of V2G, charge management and grid services that provide electric grid resilience while also generating recurring revenues to offset fleet operation costs. Committed to accelerating the planet’s transition to a net-zero future, Nuvve is securing fleet electrification partners across the e-mobility and grid value chain and supports active deployments around the world with 18.3 megawatts currently under management. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., USA. To learn more about the value of V2G, future proofing EV infrastructure and using EVs for grid resilience, visit nuvve.com.