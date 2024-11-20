NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings with Respect to the Warrants of Lion Electric

MONTREAL, Canada- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s warrants with an expiration date of May 6, 2026 ticker symbol LEV.WS to purchase common shares of the Company from the NYSE. Trading in the warrants was suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s common shares ticker symbol LEV and another series of warrants with an expiration date of December 15, 2027 ticker symbol LEV.WS.A will continue on the NYSE.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on “abnormally low selling price” levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The Company is considering whether it will require a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.

About Lion Electric:

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The Company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric school buses. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.