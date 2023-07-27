Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Unveils Exciting New Look for School Bus Driver Interactive eLearning

WASHINGTON, DC, – Every school day, 480,000 yellow school buses travel the nation’s roads. With approximately 140,000 miles of railroad tracks and 212,000 highway-railroad grade crossings across the U.S., school bus drivers need to know how to make informed decisions when driving near tracks and trains. Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), the nonprofit rail safety education and awareness organization, is sharing its updated School Bus Driver eLearning program helping school bus drivers understand how to make safe choices when navigating railroad crossings along their routes.

The School Bus Driver eLearning program offers an interactive online learning experience for school bus drivers, putting users at the controls of a school bus full of students in several scenarios where they are faced with important safety decisions. With its fresh makeover, the School Bus Driver eLearning program offers an immersive and dynamic online learning experience. Drivers can access the eLearning at oli.org/schoolbusdriver.

“In the simulated driving environment of our new School Bus Driver interactive eLearning program, drivers are exposed to several driving scenarios that demand quick thinking and critical decision-making,” says OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “This virtual learning environment allows school bus drivers to learn from mistakes without real-world consequences, while mastering essential safety signs, signals and best practices. We want all school bus drivers to know about this FREE dynamic rail safety education tool and invite them to test their knowledge. Working together, we can stop track tragedies.”

Every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. OLI offers additional safety resources for school bus drivers, including brochures, posters, videos and more. Operation Lifesaver Authorized Volunteers, or OLAVs, offer free rail safety presentations to a wide range of audiences across the U.S. including school bus drivers, teachers and K-12 students. To schedule a presentation, learn more about becoming a volunteer and/or making a difference in your community, visit oli.org today.

About Operation Lifesaver:

Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to stopping track tragedies. For more than 50 years, Operation Lifesaver programs have saved lives via public awareness campaigns and a network of trained volunteers across the U.S. who give free presentations encouraging safe behavior near railroad tracks and trains. The Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) national office supports the efforts of state programs in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Explore OLI’s virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Learn more about OLI, the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, how to request a free presentation and become a volunteer. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.