PERC Announces Joel Stutheit as Senior Manager of Autogas Business Development

RICHMOND, Va. — The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has hired Joel Stutheit as senior manager of business development for its on-road market portfolio.

In his new role, Stutheit will be responsible for growing propane autogas market share for on-highway light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles. He will be focused on the implementation of strategic market plans that support research and development of innovative technologies, product launches, maintenance and growth in existing market segments, as well as new market expansion opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joel to the team and we’re looking forward to him making a big impact for our mission,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC. “Not only does Joel bring invaluable expertise to our organization, but he also has first-hand experience adopting propane autogas and knows what fleet managers are looking for when evaluating alternative fuels.” Prior to joining PERC, Stutheit spent over 20 years in the education sector, serving in assistant principal roles at several schools and then as director of Bethel School District in Spanaway, Washington. As director, Stutheit led a variety of projects and operations, including overseeing an $18 million annual budget. He established the district’s propane autogas school bus program, procuring $2.5 million of buses yearly with the assistance of grants he helped secure. The program earned statewide recognition for its cost savings and progress toward clean energy goals. Stutheit holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Washington University as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from Heritage University.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com