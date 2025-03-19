Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeSafetyTexas Student Struck and Killed by School Bus
NewsSafety

Texas Student Struck and Killed by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo

A 5-year-old died after being hit by a Granbury Independent School District school bus.

Granbury ISD released a statement confirming the death Monday of an Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy student. The student’s name was initially not released but a second statement released by the district indicated the family of Exodus Crockett granted permission. A vigil will be held March 20 with the boy’s viewing and funeral scheduled for March 21.

The district said it directly communicated with all the families of students that were on the bus when the incident occurred and is closely working with local law enforcement.

Authorities said the school bus was traveling northeast on Pecos River Drive when the driver stopped to pick up students. As the driver started to pull away, a child ran up from the right front side of the bus and was struck. No other students were injured.

Advertisement

“I know you share in the devastation of this loss and may have many questions. We all have the expectation that students will be safe on our buses and in our district. We are already working to fully understand the situation and will share more information after we have had the time to investigate the incident,” said Granbury ISD Superintendent Courtney Morawski.

It is unclear if the school bus driver is expected to face charges. The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Kindergartner Stuck and Killed by School Bus
Related: New York Student Struck and Killed by School Bus
Related: 7-year-old Struck and Fatally Injured in Canada
Related: Wisconsin Child Fatally Struck by Car While Waiting for School Bus

Previous article
Child Safety Network™ to Meet with School Bus Industry Leaders at STN EXPO East, March 20-25 in Charlotte, NC

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2025

This month's issue dives into the collaboration needed to fully utilize technology to improve routing efficiency, handle rising student...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you forecasting to purchase more diesel school buses this upcoming cycle than previously planned?
58 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.