Texas Student Struck and Killed by School Bus

A 5-year-old died after being hit by a Granbury Independent School District school bus.

Granbury ISD released a statement confirming the death Monday of an Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy student. The student’s name was initially not released but a second statement released by the district indicated the family of Exodus Crockett granted permission. A vigil will be held March 20 with the boy’s viewing and funeral scheduled for March 21.

The district said it directly communicated with all the families of students that were on the bus when the incident occurred and is closely working with local law enforcement.

Authorities said the school bus was traveling northeast on Pecos River Drive when the driver stopped to pick up students. As the driver started to pull away, a child ran up from the right front side of the bus and was struck. No other students were injured.

“I know you share in the devastation of this loss and may have many questions. We all have the expectation that students will be safe on our buses and in our district. We are already working to fully understand the situation and will share more information after we have had the time to investigate the incident,” said Granbury ISD Superintendent Courtney Morawski.

It is unclear if the school bus driver is expected to face charges. The incident remains under investigation.

