Piedmont Truck Center, Matthews Specialty Vehicles and the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center to Feature GreenPower Vehicles at Earth Day Fair in Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C., – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced an exclusive media preview event and ride and drive to be held April 18, at Matthews Specialty Vehicles in Greensboro. The VIP showing is a precursor to the April 20th Piedmont Earth Day Fair in Winston-Salem where Piedmont Truck Center, Matthews Specialty Vehicles and the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center will feature GreenPower’s all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission commercial vehicles.

“GreenPower is proud to offer all-electric, purpose-built fleet solutions and work alongside Piedmont Truck Center, Matthews Specialty Vehicles and the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center to bring our EV Star products to North Carolina,” said Claus Tritt, GreenPower’s Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. “Through Piedmont Truck Center and Matthews Specialty Vehicles’ unique upfit solutions, customers can secure GreenPower’s all-electric vehicles to fit a range of applications. We look forward to showcasing GreenPower’s purpose-built vehicles our partners have to offer at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair and this special preview event.”

Taking place on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GreenPower’s partners will showcase the EV Star Cab & Chassis and the EV Star Passenger Van for Earth Day Fair attendees. The EV Star Cab & Chassis will be on display at the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center booth (#108) and the EV Star Passenger Van will be on display at Matthews Specialty Vehicles’ booth (#107). GreenPower executives will be available at both events to discuss the all-electric vehicles, use-cases and incentives available for those looking to add zero-emission vehicles to their fleet.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers the best all-electric vehicles on the market through GreenPower,” said Joey Clewis, Chief Operating Officer of Piedmont Truck Center. “GreenPower sets the standard in terms of reliable, quality zero-emission vehicles. By offering our customers vehicles from GreenPower, we’re delivering on our mission to help hard working people own and operate best in class commercial trucks.”

GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases and sets the standard for zero-emission transportation of goods and people. “GreenPower’s all-electric vehicle platform allows us the flexibility to offer our customers complete design freedom, through our upfit solutions,” said Michelle Shupe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Matthews Specialty Vehicles. “We work with a variety of organizations to build unique vehicle offerings to serve a range of community and commercial applications, including mobile health clinics, law enforcement, classrooms, offices, airport transport, prison transport, universities and more. We’re proud to work with Piedmont Truck Center and GreenPower to provide our fleet customers with a clean solution.”

“There’s a drastic shift to electric vehicles due to the myriad of benefits they offer from an environmental perspective,” said Heather Brutz, Clean Transportation Program Director, North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center. “Through the use of clean energy technologies, such as all-electric vehicles, we can help to reduce emissions, cut down on fuel consumption and even save money while working together to achieve a more sustainable energy economy.”

Exclusive Press Preview Media Event

GreenPower, Piedmont Truck Center, Matthews Specialty Vehicles are inviting media, potential customers, VIPs, and industry contacts to an exclusive preview event on Thursday, April 18, starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Following a press conference, attendees will have the opportunity to test ride GreenPower’s vehicles, learn more about the versatile use cases they offer, the benefits of all-electric fleets and speak with leadership from GreenPower, Piedmont Truck Center, and Matthews Specialty Vehicles.

Media or potential customers interested in attending the exclusive preview event can contact greenpower@skyya.com for more details.

About GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis + EV Star Passenger Van

EV Star Cab & Chassis:

The all-electric GreenPower Motor Company proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis was designed to take on any mid and last-mile delivery while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emissions vehicle. It is purpose-built to be an electric vehicle and is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases. With a carrying capacity of 7,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles, the GreenPower EV Star Cab & Chassis is the perfect vehicle for any fleet. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emission goods and people transportation.

EV Star Passenger Van:

The EV Star Passenger Van is a multi-purpose, zero-emission vehicle with a range of up to 150 miles and offers dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. It is purpose-built to be an all-electric vehicle and has the most versatile seating configurations and carrying capacity in its class to meet an operator’s needs. The vehicle comes with an electric bus door for easy accessibility and offers options for BraunAbility ADA lifts and Q’STRAINT wheelchair securement positions.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.