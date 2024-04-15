Transfinder Seeks Entries for 2024 Top Transportation Teams

School district transportation departments and bus contractors who demonstrate resourcefulness, creativity, and a dedication to building a strong team culture are being sought for this year’s Top Transportation Team Awards.

The winners will be announced and recognized during an awards ceremony on July 15 at the upcoming STN EXPO Reno Conference. Members of each winning team will also speak on a panel, facilitated by Transfinder, to discuss their keys to success.

The Top Transportation Team Award Program was founded by Transfinder in 2023.

“We speak with transportation leaders all the time and are constantly amazed at the work they do under extreme pressure,” stated Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of Transfinder via a press release. “They often go unnoticed. We sought to change that with the Top Transportation Teams program, and it worked. We saw last year teams bursting with pride for the work they do. It was honoring and humbling to be a part of this effort and we are looking to make this program even bigger this year.”

Teams may enter at www.toptransportationteams.com. Following entry submission, team members at the district or company will be sent an anonymous survey to fill out. Award winners will be selected based on the results of the survey. Following the announcement of the winners at STN EXPO Reno, they will be featured on STN’s website, podcast and social media channels.

“We are excited and honored to host the second annual Top Transportation Teams awards presentation and educational panel session at STN EXPO in Reno this year. It takes a lot of time and effort to build a culture of high performance and it is important to recognize those achievements amongst school districts and private fleet contractors,” said Tony Corpin, publisher and president of School Transportation News.

Entries accepted through May 3, 2024.

Read more about the 2023 Top Transportation Team winners and listen to them on the School Transportation Nation podcast.

STN EXPO Reno will be held in Reno, NV on July 12-17. Save $100 with Early Bird Registration; learn more and register at stnexpo.com/west.

