PRO-VISION Releases Touchless IR Thermometer for School Buses and Buildings

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Pro-Vision Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today the release of its new Touchless IR Thermometer for simple temperature screening on school buses and before entering buildings to detect potential health hazards and prevent COVID-19 exposure.

With a built-in IR sensor, the device automatically detects when a palm or forehead is in close proximity to initiate a temperature scan – all with contact-free operation to keep people safe and follow social distancing guidelines.

Once a scan is completed, the device provides audible and visual notifications for irregular temperature readings to provide the instant data – which is not tracked or maintained – needed to take action based on individual policies and procedures.

“Schools need dependable tools that can help them prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect their students and staff,” said Corey Mathews, sales manager of the transit division at Pro-Vision. “This thermometer is another important tool schools can use to quickly detect any potential risks and take action to keep people safe.”

The Touchless IR Thermometer is a standalone solution that doesn’t require a Pro-Vision video recording system to operate. It runs on a lithium ion battery or through a USB-to-12 volt power or USB-to-outlet adapter to operate as its own device. With versatile mounting options including 3M adhesive, high-strength magnets and 1/4”-20 mounting screws, the Touchless IR Thermometer is designed for easy installation on any school bus or building surface.

For more information on the Touchless IR Thermometer and the full line of Pro-Vision school bus safety solutions, please visit provisionusa.com.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.