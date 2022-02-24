ProAir LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of John A. Ley, Jr. to the position of Director of Sales – School Bus Division effective February 28th.

Elkhart, Ind. – John joins ProAir with a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. After spending most of his career in the School Bus industry at both the dealership and OEM level with all major brands, John will now be working alongside many of those same relationships in a director role for ProAir.

“With his extensive industry knowledge and reputable sales background ProAir is very fortunate to have someone with the track record of success such as John joining our team to lead our School Bus segment” stated Matt Scheuler, President & CEO ProAir, LLC.

ProAir LLC designs, manufactures, installs, and supports a complete line of advanced mobile air conditioning, heating and air filtration systems for the bus transportation and specialty vehicle markets. Including emergency vehicles, construction, RV, agriculture industry, as well as systems for School, Commercial, Shuttle, Transit and Para Transit Buses. Proair HVAC systems are available for both conventional and electric drive vehicles. ProAir LLC also offers a complete line of aftermarket service parts and on-site product training services. The company is well-known throughout the industry for its advanced product design, excellent customer support and the on-time delivery of a quality product.