Thomas Built Buses Earns “World Class” Net Promoter Score for Seventh Year in a Row

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Through research conducted by The Daniel Group, Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) and its dealer network once again have achieved a “World Class” Net Promoter Score (NPS). This classification is the highest achievement any company can achieve in its NPS. TBB has earned a “World Class” NPS for the past seven years.

“Achieving a world-class Net Promoter Score, yet again, is proof-positive of the collective commitment we and our dealer partners share to the goal to get students to and from school, safely, each and every day,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of TBB. “We’re incredibly proud, especially considering all of the uncertainty in our industry last year. Despite the many challenges, our entire industry rose to meet them, and I’m grateful to everyone for their commitment to all students in such a difficult year.”

TBB’s NPS was gained through positive customer feedback received upon delivery of school buses throughout 2021. This score reflects the company’s superior customer service and top-notch dealer network support, among other indicators.

The NPS is the most widely used indicator of customer loyalty. On a scale of 0 to 10, customers are asked how likely they are to recommend TBB to a friend or colleague. Net Promoter Scores above 50 are considered “Excellent.” Scores above 70 are considered “World Class.”

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Net Promoter:

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) of a company is a common measure of customer loyalty and is calculated by taking the percentage of customers who are promoters (P) and subtracting the percentage who are detractors (D), based on their response to the ‘Ultimate Question:’ “How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or a colleague?” Responses are measured on a scale of 0–10; 9 and 10 are promoters, 7 and 8 are passives and 0–6 are detractors. Companies that use the score find a tight link between profitable growth and NPS. In most industries, including financial services, retail, technology and telecommunications, the NPS leader has grown at more than twice the rate of the competition. A Net Promoter system is a way of doing business that requires a true commitment by company leadership. It combines a reliable metric, loyalty economics and root cause analysis to form a virtuous cycle of closed-loop learning and action. Net Promoter is a registered trademark of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company and Fred Reichheld.