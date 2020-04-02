Propane Council Releases New Refueling Infrastructure Installation Video

WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council released a new online video that gives fleet owners an in-depth look at what happens during the installation of a permanent, on-site propane autogas refueling station.

The video walks through each step of the process, which includes the installation of a concrete foundation, one or more large capacity fuel tanks, a pump, one or more dispensers with meters, and crash protection.

“Fleets of all sizes are benefitting from their centralized propane autogas refueling station, and this video shows just how easy and convenient it is to get started with the support of their local propane and infrastructure suppliers,” said Steve Whaley, PERC director of autogas business development. “Propane autogas provides fleets with the lowest total-cost-of-ownership, and the affordable refueling infrastructure is a big part of how that’s possible.”

While the video demonstrates one example of a large installation, propane autogas refueling infrastructure is customizable and scalable to meet the demands of any size of fleet. Local propane suppliers can help fleets select the right option for their business.

View the new video at Propane.com/Propane-Autogas-Refueling-Options. To learn more about the benefits of propane autogas for vehicle fleets, visit Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles.

About PERC

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.