Tyler Technologies to Host Webinar for School Districts to Share Best Practices Amid COVID-19 Crisis

PLANO, Texas — Across the country, student transportation operations have mobilized to meet new challenges as COVID-19 (“the coronavirus”) has caused districts to suddenly shift to remote learning or even to close entirely.

Transportation professionals have been faced with specific challenges as they generate creative ways to transport meals, supplies and other necessities to their communities while keeping their staff safe and vehicles clean. Existing state and local regulations, continuous new directives from government, and virtual management have made many of these needs harder to meet.

On Wednesday, April 8, from 1-2 p.m. EDT, Tyler will host a live webinar featuring four transportation professionals who have found ways to navigate the crisis through empathy, ingenuity, and technology.

The panel will include:

Adam Mayo, president of Maine APT and director of transportation for the Maine School Administrative District 75 in Topsham, Maine

Al Karam, director of transportation for the Shenendehowa Central School District in Clifton Park, New York

Lance Johnson, assistant director of transportation for the Marietta City School District in Marietta, Georgia

Mel Monica, routing specialist for the Saratoga Springs City School District in Saratoga Springs, New York

The panelists will discuss how their operations have changed, what best practices they have discovered, and what difficulties they are still facing amid the COVID-19 crisis. After their discussion, Tyler will open the panel to audience questions to help participants get ideas for how to meet their own challenges.

As a reminder, Tyler Technologies is also supporting the student transportation community through a dedicated resource page to share best practices and useful information about managing the current crisis.

