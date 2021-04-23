Proven Leaders in the Electric Bus Industry at 59% Market Share

DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec— Blue Bird and Micro Bird are the undisputed leaders in the electric bus industry, with approximately 400 electric buses delivered or ordered throughout North America—more than all others combined.

“We are very proud to be successfully delivering our Micro Bird EVs in the hands of our customers,’’ states Steve Girardin, Micro Bird President. ‘’We are grateful of their trust and choosing Blue Bird and Micro Bird to electrify their fleets, making us number one in North American EV school bus market share”.

With its 250 000 sq ft plant, including its recent 115,000 sq ft plant expansion, it is no secret that Micro Bird is prepared to face the future. The expansion allows them to keep increasing production of electric vehicles and thereby consolidate its leadership position by delivering “The Best Experience” via its dedicated dealer network.

100% Electric School Bus Fleet for New York City by 2035

New York City is the latest city to add a Micro Bird zero-emissions electric-powered school bus to its fleet. On Earth Day 2021, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced his plan to electrify 100% of New York city’s school bus fleet by 2035. “School buses remind us of so many good things, are crucial and will lead the way to a cleaner future”, said de Blasio. As the lead for this endeavour, NYC Bus team member and Head of Sustainability then introduced the Micro Bird EV as the first EV school bus in New York City and plans on adding 75 more in the next two years. The Micro Bird EV was purchased from Bird Bus Sales who will be there every step of the way to provide expertise and support to ensure the success of NYC Bus’s transition to electric powertrains.

Utah District Rolls Out 4 Electric School Buses

Micro Bird also wants to take the opportunity to thank Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) for adding four Micro Bird electric school buses to their fleet. “With the money from the first grant, [which the district applied for in November 2018], we were able to purchase four electric buses,” Yandary Chatwin, the district’s executive director of communications and community relations said. “Four more buses will be on their way to our district next year with the funds from the second grant.” SLCSD is planning to convert 20% to 25% of their buses to electric, and Micro Bird is proud to be helping them to reach their goal. The 4 Micro Bird EVs were purchased from Bryson Bus Sales of Utah who will be there every step of the way to provide expertise and support to ensure the success of SLCSD’s transition to electric powertrains.

About Micro Bird

Since its beginning in 1966, Girardin Minibus became an established brand in the market. In 2009, Blue Bird became an equal shareholder of Girardin Minibus, now known as Micro Bird, combining the reputations and experiences of both Blue Bird and Girardin. Twelve years later, Micro Bird’s 500+ employees take pride in being the established North American Type A reference and market leader with plans to keep growing by raising the bar of innovation.