Tuesday, April 27, 2021
HomeIndustry ReleasesProven Leaders in the Electric Bus Industry at 59% Market Share
Industry Releases

Proven Leaders in the Electric Bus Industry at 59% Market Share

DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec— Blue Bird and Micro Bird are the undisputed leaders in the electric bus industry, with approximately 400 electric buses delivered or ordered throughout North America—more than all others combined.

“We are very proud to be successfully delivering our Micro Bird EVs in the hands of our customers,’’ states Steve Girardin, Micro Bird President. ‘’We are grateful of their trust and choosing Blue Bird and Micro Bird to electrify their fleets, making us number one in North American EV school bus market share”.

Steve Girardin, President of Micro Bird by Girardin
Steve Girardin, President of Micro Bird by Girardin

With its 250 000 sq ft plant, including its recent 115,000 sq ft plant expansion, it is no secret that Micro Bird is prepared to face the future. The expansion allows them to keep increasing production of electric vehicles and thereby consolidate its leadership position by delivering “The Best Experience” via its dedicated dealer network.

100% Electric School Bus Fleet for New York City by 2035

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York City Electric Bus
New York City Electric Bus

New York City is the latest city to add a Micro Bird zero-emissions electric-powered school bus to its fleet. On Earth Day 2021, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced his plan to electrify 100% of New York city’s school bus fleet by 2035. “School buses remind us of so many good things, are crucial and will lead the way to a cleaner future”, said de Blasio. As the lead for this endeavour, NYC Bus team member and Head of Sustainability then introduced the Micro Bird EV as the first EV school bus in New York City and plans on adding 75 more in the next two years. The Micro Bird EV was purchased from Bird Bus Sales who will be there every step of the way to provide expertise and support to ensure the success of NYC Bus’s transition to electric powertrains.

Utah District Rolls Out 4 Electric School Buses

Micro Bird EV in Utah Salt Lake City School District
Micro Bird EV in Utah Salt Lake City School District

Micro Bird also wants to take the opportunity to thank Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) for adding four Micro Bird electric school buses to their fleet. “With the money from the first grant, [which the district applied for in November 2018], we were able to purchase four electric buses,” Yandary Chatwin, the district’s executive director of communications and community relations said. “Four more buses will be on their way to our district next year with the funds from the second grant.” SLCSD is planning to convert 20% to 25% of their buses to electric, and Micro Bird is proud to be helping them to reach their goal. The 4 Micro Bird EVs were purchased from Bryson Bus Sales of Utah who will be there every step of the way to provide expertise and support to ensure the success of SLCSD’s transition to electric powertrains.

About Micro Bird

Since its beginning in 1966, Girardin Minibus became an established brand in the market. In 2009, Blue Bird became an equal shareholder of Girardin Minibus, now known as Micro Bird, combining the reputations and experiences of both Blue Bird and Girardin. Twelve years later, Micro Bird’s 500+ employees take pride in being the established North American Type A reference and market leader with plans to keep growing by raising the bar of innovation.

Previous articleLargest School Bus Safety Program in the U.S with 60+ School Districts Goes Live
Next articleDaimler Trucks North America Leads Electrification Charge During Earth Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effect COVID-19 will have on your department’s budget?
55 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.