Providence Cristo Rey Partners with Lumin-Air to Clean and Filter the Air in their School Buses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis College & Career Preparatory School, Providence Cristo Rey, is equipping their school buses with MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UVC to provide clean, filtered air for its students traveling to and from school, and to their Corporate Work Study Partner sites throughout the city.

Providence Cristo Rey is a private, Roman Catholic high school in Indianapolis whose students work one day each week for one of 90 Corporate Work Study Partners. One-third of a student’s tuition cost is earned through this program. After four years, a Providence Cristo Rey graduate will have earned at least 1,000 hours of professional work experience. ​

Fred Yeakey, Providence Cristo Rey Vice President, said “Transportation for our students is critical. We offer over 65 pick-up points throughout an academic year. Having clean, filtered air recirculated throughout the occupied buses helps keep our students safe.”

The Cristo Rey Network is the only network of high schools in the country that integrates four years of rigorous college preparatory academics with four years of professional work experience through the Corporate Work-Study Program. Comprised of 40 Catholic, career-focused, college preparatory schools, the Cristo Rey Network delivers a powerful and innovative approach to education that equips students from families of limited economic means with the knowledge, character, and skills to achieve their aspirations.

Lumin-Air’s solution includes MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UVC lights in an enclosure, which helps remove contaminants from the air circulated throughout the occupied bus. It does not put ions, hydroxyl radicals, gases or harmful chemicals that claim to kill virus or bacteria cells into the air that people breathe. The UVC is fully contained in an enclosure and inactivates pathogens that travel through the air or are trapped in the filter.