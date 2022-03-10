Indiana Woman Convicted of Killing 3 Siblings Released from Prison

The Indiana Department of Correction confirmed that the woman convicted of hitting four children and killing three of them as they crossed a rural state road to their waiting school bus was released from prison as of Thursday.

Alyssa Shepherd originally faced up to 21.5 years in prison but was sentenced to four years for her role in the Oct. 30, 2018, incident that occurred in Rochester, Indiana. As School Transportation News previously reported, siblings Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin stepbrothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle were killed. But 11-year-old Maverik Lowe survived with multiple broken bones. He underwent 21 surgeries.

Shepherd was released six months shy of serving her full sentence. She will also serve three years under house arrest followed by three years of probation. Her earliest release date from prison had been set at Sept. 22, but WTHR 13 reported that it was moved up after Shepherd completed a Bible study course in prison that would reduce time from her sentence.

