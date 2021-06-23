PURELL Brand Expands Surface Offerings with Launch of Surface Wipes

AKRON, Ohio — GOJO Industries, the makers of PURELL products, today announced the launch of its latest surface hygiene innovation – PURELL Professional Surface Disinfecting Wipes and PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes. The new offering delivers on the unprecedented combination of powerful efficacy and peace of mind.

PURELL Surface Wipes quickly eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses of concern, including cold and flu, norovirus, strep, Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, whooping cough, MRSA, and VRE. They also kill the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 30 seconds. Additionally, they have earned the EPA’s lowest allowable toxicity rating (Category IV), meaning they don’t require gloves, handwashing, or rinsing after use – even on food-contact surfaces.

“Our new PURELL Surface Wipes deliver on what millions have come to expect from our brand, products without trade-offs that are both worry-free and effective,” said Jessica McCoy, Chief Solutions Officer, GOJO Industries. “Our breakthrough formulation was developed by our team backed by decades of hygiene expertise and scientific leadership. Using PURELL products sends a clear signal to customers and employers that the business cares about their cleanliness, health, and well-being.”

PURELL Surface Wipes are designed to be used in a variety of professional and foodservice settings where frequent and fast disinfection of hard surfaces are needed, including schools, offices, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and health and fitness facilities.

The new offering builds upon the PURELL brand’s successful entry into surface products that originated with its PURELL Sanitizing and Disinfecting Sprays, which are used for daily disinfection of hard or soft surfaces where broader coverage is needed.

Businesses can now purchase PURELL Surface Wipes across the United States. For more information, visit GOJO.com/PURELLSurfaceWipes or contact your GOJO distributor.

About GOJO Industries

GOJO Industries helps the world experience greater health and wellness by leveraging our 75 years of experience to continually introduce improved ways to keep hands, and the surfaces they frequently touch, clean. The clearest example of this commitment is our PURELL brand – a badge of hand and surface hygiene that is implicitly trusted in hospitals, restaurants, schools, businesses, airports, entertainment venues, and homes throughout the world. That clear focus paired with three generations of family leadership willing to continually invest in our business allows us to create true sustainable value that benefits society and continue our growth trajectory. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO.com.