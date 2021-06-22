Wednesday, June 23, 2021
(STN Podcast E69) Electrifying News: New ZEV Offerings & How Student Transporters are Responding

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 69

By Claudia Newton

Fleet Director Raymond Manolo discusses running what is currently North America’s largest electric bus fleet at Twin Rivers USD in Sacramento, California, the importance of staff training, and how EV operation may help combat driver and mechanic shortages.

Bus manufacturer BYD, a new entry into the school bus market, recently announced their upcoming electric Type D bus. Hear more about the significance and benefits of this move.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/electric.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

