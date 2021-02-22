PURELL Brand Strongly Positioned to Support Safe Reopening of Schools

AKRON, Ohio — As schools work hard to reopen and maintain in-class learning, GOJO Industries, makers of PURELL brand Hand Sanitizer, is working with them to ensure students, teachers, and staff, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers, have access to safe and effective hand and surface disinfecting products. After investing $400 million during the pandemic, GOJO has greatly expanded capacity and is producing and shipping 300% more PURELL Hand Sanitizer than in 2019. GOJO stands ready with plenty of inventory to support schools nationwide.

GOJO, a global leader in skin health and hygiene solutions, responded to immense demand, by activating 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space and adding facilities in Maple Heights, Navarre, Ashland, and Cleveland, Ohio. The company pulled forward 10 years of capital spending for new lines and equipment and welcomed over 500 new team members. Because of the company’s response, GOJO has the inventory, production capacity, and fulfillment capabilities in place to support K-12 schools nationwide with PURELL products.

“We believe PURELL Hand Sanitizer can play a critical role in helping schools reopen and stay open with confidence,” said Carey Jaros, President & CEO, GOJO. “PURELL is among the most trusted brands in the country when it comes to health and well-being, and PURELL products are unparalleled in both safety and efficacy. There is significant data that shows that PURELL products in any facility helps eliminate germs that can cause illness and increases confidence and peace of mind for students, teachers, and parents.”

On Feb. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines for schools, including providing adequate hygiene supplies such as soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol. PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer is 70% alcohol. The CDC also asked schools to adhere to routinely and consistently cleaning high-touch surfaces. This came after the President’s pledge to vaccinate 100M people in 100 days and his January 21 Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers, which provided additional Federal support to help schools secure PPE and hygiene products like hand sanitizer.

GOJO has PURELL products available for schools, including hand sanitizer, hand soap, dispensers, refills, counter mount soap dispensing systems, hand sanitizer tabletop bottles, and surface disinfectant (including a battery-powered sprayer for covering large areas). PURELL Surface Spray’s unique no-rinse, food-contact-safe formula delivers powerful germ kill without leaving behind dangerous chemicals on surface kids touch and eat on – making it an ideal product for schools. PURELL Surface Spray may be used on hard or soft classroom surfaces.

GOJO.com includes many resources to support schools in maximizing the impact of the products they have available:

About GOJO

Everything we do at GOJO is driven by our Purpose of Saving Lives and Making Lives Better Through Well-Being Solutions. We use the best science available to create breakthrough innovation that results in healthier people and environments. Over 30 years ago, GOJO invented PURELL Hand Sanitizer, and today we produce many PURELL branded products – including soap, wipes, and surface spray – that offer unparalleled no-trade-off protection between effectively killing or removing germs, while being safe for humans and the environment. Our 75-year success as a Family Enterprise is propelled by our collaborative culture and Purpose-driven colleagues.

At GOJO, we commit to living our Values by embracing and being mindful of them in all we do. These Values – People at the Core, Better Together, Uncompromising Integrity, Always Learning, and Bold Leadership – fuel our growth and build flourishing teams. We care for ourselves and each other and embody the health and well-being we bring to the world. For us at GOJO, nothing is as important as delivering on our GOJO Purpose, which includes making sure that everywhere from classrooms and restaurants, to hospitals and on-the-go consumers, there is ready access to the safest and most effective hand and surface hygiene solutions. Learn more about GOJO.