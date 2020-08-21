Purell Name Says It Best – Highest Standards for Purest Ingredients

Friday, August 21, 2020
AKRON, Ohio — The pandemic has transformed how the public thinks about hygiene – including handwashing and hand and surface sanitizing. But unfortunately, the pandemic has also spurred the production and sale of hand sanitizers that are not all safe and effective.

The FDA has issued warnings, alerts, and bans on more than 100 hand sanitizers for being unsafe or ineffective, including products contaminated with methanol (also known as wood alcohol) and 1-propanol, both toxic ingredients.

Purell Hand Sanitizers are not formulated with 1-propanol or methanol; the active ingredient in Purell Hand Sanitizer is ethyl alcohol. Our name, Purell, says it best – we have the highest standards and use the purest ingredients.

For us at GOJO, nothing is as important than making sure that everywhere from classrooms and restaurants to hospitals and homes have access to the highest quality formulations of hand sanitizer. In line with our GOJO Purpose of Saving Lives and Making Life Better, never have we felt more responsibility to deliver on this promise.

We have been operating all of our facilities 24/7 since January. We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the growth of our facilities, including bringing online a new facility dedicated to manufacturing Purell Surface Spray later this year. We worked with our suppliers to dramatically increase raw materials and component supplies and implemented creative partnerships with other companies who have directed bottles and caps our way. Additionally, we plan to hire more than 250 team members over the coming months.

These exhaustive efforts, and more, have allowed us to double our production across all of our operations and double the amount of product we are shipping into stores and online retailers over 2019 levels. We are shipping more than a billion uses of hand sanitizer per week in North America alone, and it’s going into every market and geography we serve, including healthcare, first responders, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, stores/online retailers, mail and parcel carriers, U.S. military, food processing, convenience stores, restaurants, airports, and more. This massive expansion plan will allow us to make many times more sanitizer than we are producing now. We do all of this so we can provide more peace of mind through our beloved Purell products, which are in staggering demand.

About GOJO
GOJO, the maker of PURELL Hand Sanitizer, is a leading global producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene solutions for away-from-home settings. The broad GOJO product portfolio includes hand cleaning, handwashing, hand sanitizing, skincare formulas, and surface sprays under the GOJO, PURELL, and PROVON brand names. GOJO formulations use the latest advances in the science of skin care and sustainability. GOJO is known for state-of-the-art dispensing technology, engineered with attention to design, sustainability, and functionality. GOJO programs promote healthy behaviors for hygiene, skincare, and compliance in critical environments. GOJO is a family enterprise headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with operations in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada. Learn more about GOJO.

