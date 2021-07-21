Rev Group Partners With Consus Global To Drive Supply Chain Efficiencies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – REV Group (NYSE: REVG), a leading provider of industry-leading specialty vehicles, announced today its multi-year agreement with Consus Global, the global procurement solutions integrator and services provider, to further drive supply base optimization, automation, productivity, and working capital value from the REV Supply Chain.

REV Group embarked on its sourcing and procurement transformation earlier this year, which included four appointments to REV’s global sourcing and supply chain team, representing the Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation segments. As part of the partnership with Consus, REV has implemented Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, to achieve a more focused and faster source-to-contract cycle.

“Partnering with Consus Global and our successful deployment of Ivalua will accelerate our progress in supply chain optimization at REV Group by applying a powerful toolset of data, supplier management, and competitive bidding capabilities to our team,” says Rob Vislosky, Chief Supply Officer of REV Group. “We are excited about the sizable improvements in productivity, customer delivery, and efficiency that will occur as a result of this strategy.”

Benefits include:

Shortened sourcing cycle times, 100% visibility of sourcing processes, adoption of best-in class strategic sourcing practices, competitive bidding to drive cost savings, enforcement of procurement compliances.

“Recent supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for high-performing organizations such as REV Group to implement a world-class strategic sourcing program,” said Shantanu Bhowmick, Chairman & CEO of Consus Global. “With this engagement, we are bringing together our two organizations with the explicit goal of achieving automation and spend visibility which will lead to multi-year cost savings for REV Group and its shareholders.”

“REV Group is renowned for connecting and protecting communities across the country. We’re excited to support REV Group on their digital transformation journey and accelerate their end-to-end sourcing for all spend types. Enhancing collaboration by providing increased visibility and insight is critical to achieving a more focused and faster source-contract cycle,” said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About Consus Global:

Consus is a recognized and trusted global supply chain solutions provider. Consus collaborates with customers to advise on supply chain transformations, “Source to pay” system selection and implementation, strategic sourcing services and analytics services. Having worked across industry verticals globally, Consus is appropriately positioned to collaborate with customers using their deep domain knowledge, access to a global supplier base, expertise around maximizing technology adoption, to deliver measurable ROI in the supply chain domain. For more information, visit www.consus-global.com.

About Ivalua:

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers organizations to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world’s most admired brands, and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry’s leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.

About Rev Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. For more information visit https://www.revgroup.com/