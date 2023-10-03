Rotary to Attend 2023 APTA Expo in Orlando

MADISON, Ind. — Rotary, part of Vehicle Service GroupSM (VSG), a Dover company, is happy to announce it will be attending this year’s American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Transform Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida, from October 8-11.

The APTA Expo is the public transportation industry’s long-standing resource that showcases the latest breaking technologies, products and services for advancing mobility systems.

Rotary will be at booth #4753 and will feature the latest heavy-duty service equipment and solutions to minimize downtime and lower service costs across your fleet, including new EV busses. Products being showcased in the booth include:

Flex Max Mobile Lifting System: This wireless remote-controlled, heavy-duty mobile column lift provides quick and easy operation to minimize downtime and get fleets back on the road faster.

Air-Hydraulic EV Battery Lifting Table: Securely and efficiently remove and service EV bus batteries and other heavy vehicle components with ease.

Dual Gas A/C Station: Reduce equipment investment with one dual gas A/C cart. Technicians can quickly recharge both older R134a and newer R1234yf refrigerant gas without changing tanks.

Heavy-Duty Tire Changer: Its ergonomic design lifts heavy truck and bus wheels to comfortable working positions making work much easier and faster for technicians.

Pro Truck 3D Wheel Balancer: The versatile wheel balancer is designed to quickly and accurately balance commercial and passenger vehicle wheels of all sizes.

Heavy-Duty Tire and Wheel Lift: An ergonomically friendly, air-operated mobile wheel lift with a 500-pound capacity. It’s the extra muscle shops need to keep their fleets moving.

“We’re very excited to be a part of APTA this year,” said Roger Fulkerson, Director of Heavy-Duty Sales for VSG Americas. “This expo is the premiere event for the public transportation industry and we’re proud to be able to showcase some exciting Rotary products designed to help get vehicles back on the road quickly.”

This year’s APTA Expo is expected to be the largest since 2017.

“Safety and mobility systems as well as the electric vehicle revolution are principal concerns for transportation,” Fulkerson added. “We’re happy to show products that help fleet operators and repair facilities not only deliver new levels of efficiency and accessibility but improve safety while keeping busses on the road and the transportation industry moving.”

To learn more about Rotary’s line of heavy-duty truck and bus lifts, visit rotarylift.com/truck-lifts/.

To learn more about the event and the association, visit aptaexpo.com/apta2023/public/mainhall.aspx.

