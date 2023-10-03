(STN Podcast E180) Moving Toward EVs: Clean School Bus Program, Green NY Contractor Conversation

Tony and Ryan discuss a new round of Clean School Bus Program funding, the need for infrastructure, and a government shutdown.

School bus contractor Suffolk Bus Corporation is located in New York, which is mandating electric school buses by 2035, and won a Green Fleet Award at the Green Bus Summit during this year’s STN EXPO Reno. Thomas Smith, vice president of school operations and business development, joins us to discuss current operations and future strategies.

