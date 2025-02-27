Saint Louis Public Schools Partners with Zum

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., — Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) has awarded a three-year transportation contract to Zūm, the leader in modern student transportation. The decision signals the district’s commitment to a safe, efficient, transparent and more equitable solution for students and families.

SLPS serves more than 18,000 students in more than 60 schools. Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, this partnership with Zum will enable the district to deliver superior service built around the needs of SLPS students and families along with the teachers, administrators and drivers committed to creating the best educational experience for children.

“Ensuring that our students arrive at school safely, on time, and ready to learn is a top priority for Saint Louis Public Schools,” said Dr. Millicent Borishade, Interim Superintendent of SLPS. “Through our partnership with Zum, we are embracing a transportation model that prioritizes safety, equity and innovation. This collaboration will provide families with greater visibility into their child’s ride to and from school while also improving operational efficiency for our district.”

“We are delighted to partner with Saint Louis Public Schools, a district that shares Zum’s vision of a future where student transportation advances equity, accessibility and student-centered transportation solutions,” said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. “We look forward to working with families in the SLPS community and encourage all those interested in driving, both experienced and new, for Zum to apply and attend our upcoming hiring events.”

Drivers are at the heart of Zum’s operation. Zum will be covering 220 routes for SLPS and will be hosting school bus driver hiring events on Tuesday, March 4; Wednesday, March 5; and Thursday, March 6, 2025; at the Courtyard St. Louis Downtown West (2340 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103) from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CT. Zum encourages all those interested to apply here and attend the events to learn more. The company will be hiring 242 drivers to cover the 220 routes as well as 55 attendants.

Zum is a national leader in modern student transportation, serving school districts with a focus on technology, sustainability, and customer service. The company’s model integrates state-of-the-art school buses with data-driven routing, driver tracking and enhanced safety measures, offering families real-time updates through a mobile app.

Benefits of Zum include:

Safe, reliable rides and industry-leading technology: Zum’s end-to-end technology platform unifies parents, students, school and district administrators, and drivers on a single platform with role-based access that improves safety, communication, transparency, and efficiency for all stakeholders. Through the Zum app, parents receive real-time data and notifications about their school bus location and their child’s pickup and drop-off status, as well as a profile of their child’s bus driver and vehicle information. Zum also provides administrators with real-time data and performance reports to optimize routes and reduce student ride times, facilitating transparent, data-driven decisions regarding student transportation.

Well-trained and certified drivers: Through Zum’s proprietary safety technology, driver training and certification program, SafeGuard, all drivers not only meet and exceed all state and federal requirements but also are trained on and required to adhere to specific protocols while picking up or dropping off students and while driving. Zum offers its drivers competitive pay, flexibility, and modern benefits, (including medical, dental, vision, and 401K benefits). Zum has helped their partner districts overcome obstacles in the face of a nationwide driver shortage.

State-of-the-art buses and facilities: SLPS students and drivers will experience new, air-conditioned buses as well as top-of-the-line equipment and technology designed to enhance their safety and comfort and make drivers’ day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools to deliver safe, reliable, and modern student transportation, please visit Zum’s website.

About Zum:

Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at www.ridezum.com.