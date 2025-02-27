Study: Electric School Bus Reliability, Cost-Effectiveness Stand Up in Montana Extreme Cold

A recent study conducted for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) claims that electric school buses (ESBs) are not only viable but also advantageous in Montana’s harsh winter conditions.

The study published last September by clean energy nonprofit VEIC evaluated all 17 ESBs that are currently operating across six school districts: Bigfork, Billings, Clinton, East Helena, Fairfield, and Havre. The findings indicate significant fuel cost savings, reliable performance in subzero temperatures, and positive feedback from both drivers and transportation managers.

A Montana DEQ spokesperson told School Transportation News the agency partially funded 11 of the 17 ESBs studied. The EPA Clean School Bus Program also provided funding.

One of the primary concerns regarding electric vehicles in Montana is their performance during severe winter weather. The study found that ESBs operated effectively even when temperatures dropped to 25 degrees below zero. While vehicle efficiency decreased by up to 40 percent in such extreme cold, the buses consistently met the required daily route distances. Notably, the study said ESBs demonstrated more reliable start-up performance compared to diesel buses, which often face challenges like fuel gelling in low temperatures.

Advertisement

Brian Picariello, the principal consultant and clean transportation lead at VEIC, emphasized the efficiency of electric school buses in extreme weather.

“One major takeaway from the study was that, on average, the electric school buses were almost four times more efficient than the diesel alternative,” he told STN. “The buses also had sufficient range to complete their assigned routes, even under extreme cold and hot conditions. In fact, during a significant cold front, the temperature dipped more than 20 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, and the diesel buses at one agency had to be taken out of service while the electric buses continued operation, albeit with a 30- to 40-percent range reduction.”

Havre Public Schools near the U.S-Canada border launched its electric school bus program in late 2022, putting two Lion C electric buses into service by early 2023. Allen “Woody” Woodwick, the district’s fleet manager, said skepticism was high at the start of the program.

“There was a lot of people that said you couldn’t run electrics up in Montana, so that was somewhat of a challenge,” Woodwick told Montana Public Radio earlier this month. “And it looks like we’ve been proving the simple fact is yes, we can.”

He shared with STN that the Lion ESBs “have been largely problem-free,” but he added that obtaining parts and service has been an ongoing issue, largely due to Havre’s remote location in north-central Montana.

“The few service techs they had were nowhere near Montana. They were expecting to expand but other issues arose,” Woodrick continued. “So, we plan on running the buses as we have been and figure out the challenges as they come, and source our parts from the suppliers or manufacturers.”

Other Montana school districts that participated in the study include Bigfork (one Lion C), Clinton (two Lion Cs) East Helena (one Lion C), Fairfield (three Lion Cs), and Billings (eight IC Bus CEs), with all buses deployed between January 2023 and January 2024.

Related: Lion Electric Defaults on Credit Repayment, Says It is Avoiding Bankruptcy

The transition to electric buses has also resulted in notable cost savings. Each ESB averaged $1,575 in annual fuel savings compared to traditional diesel buses. Additionally, maintenance costs are expected to decrease over time due to the simpler mechanics of electric drivetrains, which have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes or exhaust system repairs, the study noted.

However, the study highlighted that per-mile energy costs could vary, with fleets subject to utility demand charges seeing energy costs twice as high as those without such fees. This discrepancy emphasizes the role of local utility pricing structures in determining the overall cost-effectiveness of ESBs. According to VEIC’s full report, understanding these factors is critical for districts considering electrification.

Beyond economic advantages, the adoption of electric buses contributes to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. ESBs produce zero tailpipe emissions, leading to improved air quality for students and the community. Even when accounting for emissions from electricity generation, the overall environmental footprint of ESBs is significantly smaller than that of diesel buses.

Picariello noted that even with the use of auxiliary diesel heaters in winter months, ESBs significantly reduced emissions compared to diesel buses.

“The buses in this study with auxiliary heaters, maintained efficiency and range during winter months better than buses in previous studies,” he explained, citing the example of NREL’s 2022 report on electric transit buses in Duluth, Minnesota. “Although the significance was not assessed directly, it does seem likely that the auxiliary fuel heaters allowed the buses to continue operating efficiently at extreme temperatures compared to buses that use electric resistance elements for cabin heating.”

Meanwhile, transportation managers and drivers have reported positive experiences with the new electric buses, according to the study. Drivers noted better acceleration and quieter operation, enhancing the overall transportation environment. Despite a slightly lower top speed compared to diesel buses, the performance of ESBs has met the daily operational needs of the districts.

Picariello emphasized the enthusiasm among drivers and school managers.

“We were also pleasantly surprised to hear how much drivers and school managers loved the experience once they were trained and got used to the new equipment,” he said. “It’s promising to hear that on-road performance across driving conditions met or exceeded that of internal combustion alternatives. It was also encouraging to hear all the folks who manage these fleets year after year would recommend them to other districts in the area.”

Related: New York Gov. Hochul Open to Extending Electric School Bus Mandate

Related: EPA, Treasury Disseminate Electric School Bus Tax Credit Information

Related: Montana School Bus Safety Bills Signed into Law

Regarding reliability, the study reported that ESBs were available for route service 82 percent of the time, compared to 94 percent of the time with diesel buses. The study noted that 72 percent of the out-of-service days for ESBs occurred in a single district. Excluding that district, the remaining ESBs had an availability rate of 93 percent. The primary causes of downtime were related to components outside of the electric drivetrain, highlighting the need for comprehensive maintenance training and support.

While funding is often cited as the primary barrier to widespread ESB adoption, Picariello pointed out additional challenges.

“Funding aside, the main barriers for schools are split in two categories: Infrastructure improvements and change management,” he explained. “Schools often need to work with a local electrician, charging manufacturers, and their utility to make the necessary electrical upgrades for more capacity and install charging equipment, all of which takes a lot of coordination and time and potentially cost.”

Picariello added that early collaboration with utilities is key to overcoming these challenges.

“The sooner a district can engage their local distribution utility to discuss the scope of the work, the better. From there, fleet managers, technicians and drivers need access to expert-level training and support services to help their teams get comfortable with the electric buses and charging infrastructure, like any new technology.”

He emphasized that ensuring contracts with vehicle OEMs and charging manufacturers include sufficient training and support can help districts confidently transition to electric fleets.