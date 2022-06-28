Schetky Bus & Van Sales Announces Electric & Autonomous Division to Amplify Existing Efforts Leading the Charge for New Technologies

PORTLAND, Ore.— Schetky Bus & Van Sales, America’s Bus Dealer, has announced its division for electric and autonomous vehicles. With one of the most comprehensive line-ups, representing the widest array of industries Schetky has been leading the electric vehicle movement and the future of green transportation. This year, Schetky is also celebrating its 80th anniversary.

“With the changes from fossil fuels to electric-powered vehicles, it’s exciting to see our products and services begin to transform the market,” said David Schetky, co-owner of Schetky Bus & Van Sales “We’re leading the march into these new technologies not only electric, but also autonomous, fuel cell, and other innovative products that are on the horizon. We are preparing to lead in all these categories.”

According to BloombergNEF’s Economic Transition Scenario, fully electric vehicles will reach 35% of global new car sales by 2040, increasing from 3 million in 2020 to 66 million. While Schetky’s track record of sales of other hybrid vehicles and EVs have proven to be successful, Schetky is staying at the forefront of these trailblazing technologies with its new division for electric and autonomous vehicles.

Schetky is also leading the way with new EVs as green initiatives gain popularity with school bus fleets. Recently, Highline, Elma, Mary M. Knight and Orcas Island School Districts purchased new Schetky electric school buses for their fleets. 2023 will prove to be even more successful with school district and transit agency orders being fulfilled.

Additionally, Schetky is positioned to offer a turnkey approach to electrifying fleets. The new division will be responsible for educating customers on grant opportunities, assisting with grant writing and applications, and helping with charging infrastructure. With customer software and tools available to monitor their vehicle diagnostics and general vehicle efficiency, Schetky can ensure their customers are their vehicles.

As a result of Schetky’s experience and focus in this new space, America’s Electric Bus Dealer™ is ready to assist any customers looking to transition into new vehicle technologies or would like to add to their current fleets. Schetky has some exciting announcements on the horizon, utilizing their best-in-class electric and alternative fuel partnerships. Schetky is capable of selling new EV buses, and retrofitting fleets to upgrade them with electric drivetrains.

Schetky Bus & Van Sales is one of the nation’s longest-established, family-owned bus dealers. Founded in 1942, the company is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Fourth-generation owners David Schetky and Chase Schetky are excited to continue their tradition of providing the best sales, support and service.

About Schetky Bus & Van Sales:

Schetky is a national leader in the transportation industry with a wide array of vehicles and FTA vans. Schetky’s vehicles are shipped throughout the U.S. utilizing FTA and state-recognized contracts. Schetky is a dealer for commercial buses, school buses, and vans, all of which are offered in electric and alternative fuel configurations. Schetky’s customers and clients include public transit agencies, school districts, assisted living communities, casinos, churches, childcare facilities, medical transportation and shuttle vehicle operators. Their vehicles are available in ADA configurations, are Altoona tested, and meet or exceed Buy America. In addition to vehicles, Schetky offers help with the infrastructure side of electric vehicles, as well as assistance with grant writing for government funding programs. For more information visit schetkynw.com.