School District of Philadelphia Prioritizes Student Health, Cuts Operating Costs with Propane Autogas Bus Fleet

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.– The School District of Philadelphia has taken a significant step toward a cleaner and healthier future for its students by adding 38 propane-powered school buses to its fleet. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Shallcross School Bus Garage, district officials, industry leaders, and community members gathered to celebrate this move to the near-zero emissions buses that offer students a safer, quieter ride. As the eighth largest school district in the nation, serving just under 200,000 students every day, the move to clean propane autogas buses positions the district as a national leader in clean student transportation.

“We are excited to be leading the way here in Philadelphia as we grow our low-emission school bus fleet and create a healthier environment for our students, drivers, and the community-at-large,” said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., School District of Philadelphia. “We are pleased to work with our top partner organizations to bring our very first propane-powered bus fleet to fruition. Together, we continue to turn our compelling vision of clean student transportation into reality.”

The district’s propane-powered buses, developed by Blue Bird Corporation and powered by ROUSH CleanTech engines, are projected to reduce emissions significantly compared to their diesel counterparts. In real-world testing, ROUSH CleanTech’s ultra-low nitrogen oxide (NOx) engines produced 96% fewer NOx emissions than clean diesel alternatives and virtually eliminated particulate matter. According to the EPA, these pollutants can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis and can cause children to miss school.

“Congratulations to the School District of Philadelphia for its commitment to reducing emissions with cost-cutting propane school buses,” said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of sales and marketing for ROUSH CleanTech. “Propane autogas is an affordable, abundant American fuel that allows school districts to reduce their operating costs while helping to preserve the environment.”

Propane-powered school buses provide districts with the lowest total cost of ownership. According to Blue Bird Corporation, school districts benefit from fuel and maintenance cost savings of up to $3,700 per bus annually compared with diesel buses. Thus, SDP’s propane-powered bus fleet could save the district more than $2.1 million over the 15-year life of its vehicles. The district can reinvest those savings into classroom initiatives and student resources.

“We are thrilled to supply the School District of Philadelphia, one of the largest in the nation, with our industry-leading, ultra-low-emission propane school buses,” said Albert Burleigh, vice president of North America bus sales at Blue Bird Corporation. “SDP already operates five Blue Bird electric, zero-emission school buses. Utilizing electric and propane-powered school buses, the school district combines the most technologically advanced clean school buses in its fleet leading the way to creating sustainable student transportation.”

As part of this initiative, the district has also invested in new propane refueling infrastructure at the Shallcross School Bus Garage as part of a partnership with propane supplier, Ferrellgas. An 18,000-gallon propane tank has been installed to allow for efficient and convenient on-site refueling. This not only reduces downtime for refueling but further supports the district’s efforts to lower operational costs compared to diesel.

“Propane is a low-carbon energy source that produces up to 96% less toxic emissions than diesel school buses while also offering a lower total cost of ownership,” said Michelle Bimson Maggi, vice president corporate for Ferrellgas. “Ferrellgas is proud to add the School District of Philadelphia to our growing list of customers nationwide who have transformed their fleet by making the switch to propane autogas. Their decision to add clean-burning alternative fuel buses into their fleet will benefit students and local taxpayers for many years to come.”

With this adoption, there are now more than 1,000 propane autogas school buses operating in Pennsylvania every school day. In total, there are more than 22,000 propane-powered school buses transporting 1.3 million students across the United States.

“At the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), we believe that every child deserves a safe, clean, healthy ride to school. The School District of Philadelphia is showing true leadership by choosing propane as a clean energy solution and providing that ideal ride,” said Bridget Kidd, COO of PERC. “They are not just investing in buses; they are investing in the future of their students and the well-being of the community. By adopting this innovative technology, the district is setting an example for others across the country.”

This clean energy initiative was made possible through a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia, the Propane Education & Research Council, Ferrellgas, ROUSH CleanTech, and Blue Bird Corporation, all of whom are committed to advancing sustainable transportation solutions for schools.

