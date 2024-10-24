Retired Man Now Drives a School Bus and Sings to Children

A 72-year-old retired Missouri man is now driving a school bus and singing to students as a way transform their routes to and from class, reported KSDK News.

According to the news report, Bill Nagle worked in the food sales industry for 35 years before retiring. In 2017, a new chapter of his life began when he decided to become a school bus driver.

Known affectionately by his students as Mr. Bill, Nagel is recognized as the singing bus driver. However, he actually lets the students he transports do the singing.

Highcroft Ridge Elementary principal Chris Clark told local news reporters that Nagel takes the time to learn each of his student’s names. He added that one can hear Nagel’s bus coming up the street because he’s usually on the loudspeaker.

The article states that when students are not singing on the bus, they transform the bus into a zoo with playful animal sounds heard coming from the inside of the bus as it rolls through neighborhoods.

Students and their families alike notice the impact Nagle makes with his unique ways of transporting children.

