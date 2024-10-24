Friday, October 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsRetired Man Now Drives a School Bus and Sings to Children
Wire Reports

Retired Man Now Drives a School Bus and Sings to Children

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A 72-year-old retired Missouri man is now driving a school bus and singing to students as a way transform their routes to and from class, reported KSDK News.

According to the news report, Bill Nagle worked in the food sales industry for 35 years before retiring. In 2017, a new chapter of his life began when he decided to become a school bus driver.

Known affectionately by his students as Mr. Bill, Nagel is recognized as the singing bus driver. However, he actually lets the students he transports do the singing.

Highcroft Ridge Elementary principal Chris Clark told local news reporters that Nagel takes the time to learn each of his student’s names. He added that one can hear Nagel’s bus coming up the street because he’s usually on the loudspeaker.

The article states that when students are not singing on the bus, they transform the bus into a zoo with playful animal sounds heard coming from the inside of the bus as it rolls through neighborhoods.

Students and their families alike notice the impact Nagle makes with his unique ways of transporting children.

Related: Connecticut School Bus Driver Spreads Positivity By Wearing Various Hats
Related: Celebrating the Unsung Heroes: California’s Top School Bus Drivers Honored
Related: Louisiana School Bus Driver Hailed Hero
Related: Texas School Bus Driver Named “Hero” for Saving Choking Student

Previous article
School District of Philadelphia Prioritizes Student Health, Cuts Operating Costs with Propane Autogas Bus Fleet
Next article
Guiding Hands: New York School Bus Driver Supports Young Rider Through Her Anxiety

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
76 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.