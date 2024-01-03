Scott Steinhardt Named President of Stertil-Koni USA Inc.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., – Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni USA Inc. today announced that Scott Steinhardt has been named company president.

In this position, Steinhardt, who joined Stertil-Koni as VP of Sales in 2022 and was named General Manager in 2023, brings more than 28 years of top industry sales, marketing, and distributor management experience to the company’s top slot in North America. To date, in his two-year span with Stertil-Koni, Steinhardt has expanded sales into new markets, championed the use of enhanced technologies, broadened and accelerated customer support streams to elevate service, helped advance product development, and worked closely with the Stertil-Koni exclusive distributor network and company employees to further build partnerships, sales and company branding.

Steinhardt succeeds Dr. Jean DellAmore, Stertil-Koni’s first president, who served in that capacity since the company’s U.S. launch in 1987. Over that span, which exceeds a quarter of a century, DellAmore catapulted Stertil-Koni into a position of industry leadership in the heavy duty vehicle lift sector. DellAmore was recently appointed president of Nussbaum North America Ltd., an automotive vehicle lift company that is also part of the Stertil Organization.

In making today’s announcement, Marcel Jansen, Marketing and Sales Director/Chief Commercial Officer for the Stertil Group, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Scott into his new and expanded role and are confident that with his leadership skills, dedicated focus and formidable determination, this development is a logical and thoughtful pathway to continue the success and growth of Stertil-Koni for the benefit of our distributors, our customers and our employees across North America.

“Toward that end,” continued Jansen, “over the past two years, Scott has had the unique opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our very own vehicle-lift industry legend Jean DellAmore. Together, these two executives have delivered outstanding results for Stertil-Koni on multiple fronts.”

“In sum, Jansen concluded, “Jean has continued to be a key contributor to the success of Stertil-Koni over a remarkable timespan and we would are exceedingly grateful for his tremendous energy, performance, and insight. We also know that there is more ahead for Jean and are confident that he will be a dynamo in building our Nussbaum business in the U.S. and Canada.”

