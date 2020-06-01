Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Sourcewell Contract for “Vehicle Lifts, with Garage and Fleet Maintenance Equipment” Awarded to Stertil-Koni

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Heavy duty bus lift and truck vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that the company has been awarded a four-year contract with established cooperative contracting innovator Sourcewell for “Vehicle Lifts, with Garage and Fleet Maintenance Equipment.”

In essence, the new agreement, Contract, #013020-SKI, represents a contract extension for Stertil-Koni. It became effective April 13, 2020 and runs through April 13, 2024. Previously, Stertil-Koni enjoyed a successful, four-year contract with Sourcewell (formerly known as “NJPA”) beginning in July 2015.

For the thousands of customers across North America that routinely select and purchase Stertil-Koni heavy duty vehicle lifting systems, shop equipment and accessories, the Sourcewell contract streamlines the procurement process –saving time and money.

Here’s how, noted Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore, “Any public agency in a locale that is part of the Sourcewell network which wants to purchase the full range of Stertil-Koni lifting products, including mobile lifts, platform lifts (such as our SKYLIFT), inground lifts both piston type and scissors, can easily and quickly do so through Sourcewell’s competitively bid contract. As a result, public agencies can avoid the hassle of the formal bidding process because the work has already been done by Sourcewell. That’s a tremendous win for Sourcewell, its valued customer base, as well as for Stertil-Koni and our dedicated distributor network.”

The Sourcewell organization has the people, resources and expertise for its critical mission. The group is a self-supporting government organization with more than 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions. Sourcewell contract purchasing solutions are competitively solicited nationally, offering more than 400 award contracts to save time and money by combining the buying power of more than 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

Sourcewell holds hundreds of competitively solicited cooperative contracts ready for use. What’s more, Sourcewell’s customer base is comprised of central procurement offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States.

“In sum,” concluded DellAmore, “We have enjoyed a great partnership with Sourcewell for nearly five years and look forward to building on this legacy of success, customer focus and achievement.”

About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, Illinois.

