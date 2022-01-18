South Shore Clean Cities Changes Name to Drive Clean Indiana

ST. JOHN, IN— South Shore Clean Cities is now Drive Clean Indiana, the nonprofit announced today.

The name change and rebranding are part of the statewide designation process under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program.

“We’re thrilled to be able to announce our new name and rebranding as part of our move to a statewide Clean Cities coalition,” Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Drive Clean Indiana will continue our formula for success to benefit all Hoosiers.”

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy, which operates the national Clean Cities initiative, selected Indiana to participate in a statewide Clean Cities coalition pilot program focused on expanding Clean Cities outreach activities and technical assistance in a way that provides enhanced, coordinated and efficient support to stakeholders and participants on a statewide basis.

As a U.S. Department of Energy-designated Clean Cities coalition, South Shore Clean Cities was invited to submit an operating plan for designation as a statewide coalition. The U.S. Department of Energy selected South Shore Clean Cities to manage the new statewide Clean Cities program effective Feb. 1, 2021.

The new Drive Clean Indiana logo reflects the coalition’s roots in Northern Indiana, utilizing a portion of the previous South Shore Clean Cities logo showing the Lake Michigan coastline and Indiana dunes. The green road extending from Northern Indiana to the southern tip of the state represents the coalition expanding its sustainable transportation programs throughout Indiana.

Drive Clean Indiana – headquartered in St. John, Indiana — is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managed by Legacy Environmental Services, Inc., an Indiana Certified Women’s Business Enterprise. Designated as the 71st Clean Cities coalition on June 15, 1999, Drive Clean Indiana is one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s more than 75 Clean Cities coalitions.

Clean Cities organizations support the nation’s energy and economic security by building partnerships to advance affordable domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. The coalitions achieve this in a number of ways, including the advancement of alternative fuels, alternative fuel vehicles and sustainable vehicle technologies such as electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure. The efforts reduce the nation’s dependence on imported oil, improve air quality, support local jobs, drive economic development and promote improved quality of life.

About Drive Clean Indiana: Drive Clean Indiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managed by Legacy Environmental Services, Inc., an Indiana Certified Women’s Business Enterprise. Designated as the 71st Clean Cities coalition on June 15, 1999, Drive Clean Indiana is one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s more than 75 Clean Cities coalitions and is the only Clean Cities coalition in the state of Indiana. The organizations support the nation’s energy and economic security by building partnerships to advance affordable domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. Learn more at www.drivecleanindiana.org.