Stertil-Koni Names Supply Chain Sales Pro Scott Steinhardt as Vice President of Sales

STEVENSVILLE, MD. – Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifting systems serving transit agencies, corporate fleets, municipalities, state agencies, the U.S. Military and private business sectors across North America, today announced that Scott Steinhardt has joined the company in the newly created post of Vice President of Sales.

In this position, Steinhardt brings more than 26 years of top industrial sales and marketing experience to the role, having most recently served as Director of Sales & Marketing for H&M Bay, Inc., a leading logistics and warehousing company for frozen and refrigerated goods. There, over the span of 15 years, he developed and launched a professional group that generated more than $100 million in new customer sales. As part of that effort, Steinhardt recruited and trained a dedicated sales team, created a customer service department, and attracted skilled marketing personnel.

At Stertil-Koni, Steinhardt will report directly to company president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, and will be charged with growing company sales among its exclusive North American distributor network by managing the organization’s five Regional Sales Managers, as well as its salespeople who target the U.S. Military, National Accounts, and Shop Equipment customers.

In making today’s announcement, Dr. DellAmore stated, “The heavy duty vehicle lift industry is a dynamic, rapidly evolving sector that requires the very best people and technology to succeed. For our part, Stertil-Koni is proud to offer the broadest range of exceptional heavy duty vehicle lifting systems –designed to meet and exceed the most demanding requirements in the field.”

“At the same time,” he continued “we are proud to have on our team many of the most knowledgeable and dedicated vehicle lifting pros anywhere in North America. And that is why we are so pleased to welcome Scott into the Stertil-Koni family. He is a proven sales leader with expertise in market analysis, sales forecasting, team building, account development and customer service. We are confident his contributions will enable Stertil-Koni to further expand our leadership role in serving and supporting both public and private sector transportation and commercial industry groups across the United States and Canada.”

Steinhardt holds a BS in Business Administration from Indiana State University where he was a member of the cross-country and track teams. Steinhardt resides on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with his wife Karen, and two sons – William and Andrew. In his spare time he enjoys running, coaching youth basketball, and is a number one fan when his boys are playing on the lacrosse field.

About Stertil-Koni:

Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company – is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform SKYLIFT, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.