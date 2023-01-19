Southern California Plays Host for First in-Person Meeting of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Next week, private school bus operators will congregate in Southern California, as the sunny Metropolis of San Diego plays host to the 2023 NSTA Midwinter Meeting. The host hotel for the event will be The US GRANT Hotel, and the program takes place from January 22 – 24, 2023.

Overall, the Midwinter Meeting features a full schedule of educational sessions, networking events, and organizational meetings. The program commences Sunday night with the “Golden Coast Reception,” a welcome networking event sponsored by IC Bus. The conference continues through Monday highlighted by an Opening Session that explores the transition to Electric School Buses. This panel, called “Our Journey Continues: An Electric School Bus Panel” will have representatives of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), as well as infrastructure and electric utility partners, presenting on the challenges and opportunities associated with this major transformation.

Additionally, a technology panel focusing on illegal School Bus passing solutions is on the docket for Monday, and the day will be capped off by the “Salute to Our Volunteers Gala” sponsored by Thomas Built Buses. The Midwinter Meeting continues into Tuesday, the final day of the meeting, with an update from

Michelle Atwell, Chief, Safety Countermeasures Division, Office of Safety Programs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) beginning at 9:00 AM. Later that day, another panel session entitled, “Cameras Can Be Your Friend,” is on the schedule to begin at 11:00 AM, as well as a “Sunny San Diego Luncheon” sponsored by BYD Motors and featuring Heather Werner, Director of Sustainability and Mobility from the City of San Diego.

“NSTA is thrilled to be hosting the 2023 NSTA Midwinter Meeting in San Diego, and we look forward to a robust event – filled with informational sessions and networking opportunities. This meeting represents another opportunity to foster more positive momentum following a resilient 2022 and demonstrate that our industry remains stronger together,” said NSTA President, Carina Noble of National Express – located in Lisle, IL.

The organization also plans on hosting its yearly Capitol Hill Bus-In on April 26-27, 2023 in Washington, DC, in order to support its very successful advocacy program. Additionally, NSTA will assemble in Pittsburgh, PA for its Annual Meeting and Convention. The Westin – Pittsburgh has already been selected as the host hotel, and the event will feature a Networking Event at the Pittsburgh Pirates versus San Francisco Giants clash, complete with ride alongs to the ballpark by electric school buses – provided by NSTA Partners on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

“We look forward to gathering next week in San Diego for our Midwinter Meeting. The organization is pleased to travel to the West Coast and congregate with our industry partners in Southern California. On behalf of everyone at NSTA, I’d like to thank our event sponsors including: BYD Motors, IC Bus, Thomas Built Buses, Betterfleet, ByteCurve, Greentech, Keystone Insurers Group, PA Post | Hilb Group, Pioneer Mobility, RC Kelly Law Associates, Safe Fleet | Seon, Transfinder, Tyler Technologies, United Safety and Survivability Corporation, and Zonar,” concluded NSTA Executive Director Curt Macysyn.

About NSTA: NSTA is the leading resource for school bus transportation solutions and the voice for private contractors for over 55 years. We are a membership organization for school bus contract operators engaged primarily in transporting students to and from school and school-related activities. School transportation represents the largest form of mass transportation in the United States, and daily, almost 26 million K-12 students are transported by an estimated 480,000 yellow

school buses.

About San Diego: California’s second largest city and the United States’ eighth largest, San Diego boasts a citywide population of nearly 1.3 million residents and more than 3 million residents countywide. Within its borders of 4,200 sq. miles, San Diego County encompasses 18 incorporated cities and numerous other charming neighborhoods and communities, including downtown’s historic Gaslamp Quarter, Little Italy, Coronado, La Jolla, Del Mar, Carlsbad, Escondido, La Mesa, Hillcrest, Barrio Logan and Chula Vista just to name a few.

San Diego is renowned for its idyllic climate, 70 miles of pristine beaches and a dazzling array of world-class family attractions. Popular attractions include the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California. San Diego offers an expansive variety of things to see and do, appealing to guests of all ages from around the world. (Via SanDiego.org)