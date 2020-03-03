STEVENSVILLE, MD, — Heavy duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has recently produced and sold its 1,000th inground scissor-style ECOLIFT – made at the company’s U.S. manufacturing facility, Stertil ALM, located in Streator, Illinois.

First introduced in 2005, the ECOLIFT has set new standards in heavy duty vehicle lifting by virtue of its unique design — one that delivers elevated levels of efficiency and performance. Explained Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, “ECOLIFT provides durable, dependable and safe wheels-free lifting with multiple attributes that truly distinguish it from the competition. It has an ultra-shallow pit design of only 34 inches, making it ideal for new construction as well as retrofit and existing workshops – especially those with challenging construction environments, such as high water table, unstable soil or thick bedrock foundations.

“What’s more,” he continued, “it is a high-pressure, low volume hydraulic vehicle lift available in a 2-, 3- or 4-scissor configuration for added flexibility to address specific customer requirements.” Lifting capacity is 30,000 lbs. per scissor – delivering a total lifting capability of 120,000 lbs. in the largest model.

Importantly, ECOLIFT is electronically synchronized for added safety and comes with a continuous recess system as standard – well suited for low-ground clearance vehicles. Additionally, it has a free-standing control console, with a touch-screen panel, for ease-of-operation, access and quick service. “It is also considered the only re-locatable inground lifting system in the world,” added DellAmore.

For these reasons, the lift has become particularly attractive to a broad range of maintenance facilities across North America, notably those serving public transit systems, pupil transportation, public works, freight and multiple other vertical industries.

ECOLIFT also delivers measurable cost savings on construction and installation. Explained Matthias Lennemann, Stertil-Koni Sales Manager for Inground Lifts, “The ECOLIFT arrives at the customer location pre-assembled and already tested. Further, it has a drop-in/bolt-in design making installation straightforward and uncomplicated.”

In terms of user friendliness, ECOLIFT’s wheels free lifting capabilities facilitate a complete range of service and maintenance jobs in a safe, ergonomic approach – including tire work, brakes and transmission repairs. “In that way,” Lennemann added, “busy technicians on the shop floor can perform these tasks in a comfortable, upright position.”

Concluded DellAmore, “Stertil-Koni takes great pride in designing and delivering superior heavy duty vehicle lifting systems – all with a guiding principle that customer requirements, along with safety, always come first. The ECOLIFT has established itself as a true game changer in the highly competitive, precision-focused world of heavy duty vehicle lifting and the marketplace has graciously responded with an overwhelming positive embrace of our approach.”

ECOLIFT is certified by the industry’s third-party watchdog, the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), and has earned the organization’s coveted Gold Label, which is affixed to each ECOLIFT produced.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, Illinois.